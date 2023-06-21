BKW vs RTK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saptari Premier League, Match 4

The 6th match of the Saptari Premier League will see the Bajaj Khadak Warriors (BKW) squaring off against Rajbiraj The King (RTK) at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BKW vs RTK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bajaj Khadak Warriors won their last match against Chinnamasta Lions by 3 wickets. Rajbiraj The King, on the other hand, have lost both of their matches of the tournament.

Rajbiraj The King will give it their all to win the match, but the Bajaj Khadak Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BKW vs RTK Match Details

The 6th match of the Saptari Premier League will be played on June 21 at the Rajbiraj Stadium in Rajbiraj. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BKW vs RTK, Match 6

Date and Time: 21st June 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Rajbiraj Stadium, Rajbiraj

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Super Kings and Rhinos, where a total of 277 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BKW vs RTK Form Guide

BKW - W

RTK - L L

BKW vs RTK Probable Playing XI

BKW Playing XI

No injury updates

Prince Kumar Yadav, Sandip Rajali, Raj Verma, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Karna Bahadur BK, Dinesh Adhikari, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Babbu Gothiya, Gomanand Amatya, Anil Kharel, Anil Kumar Yadav

RTK Playing XI

No injury updates

Santosh Karki, Pratik Shrestha, Shankar Rana, Sakim Alam, Ajay Marik, Pradeep Yadav, Sunil Dhamala, Deepesh sardar, Ajay Yadav, Sohil Khan, Abhishek Karki

BKW vs RTK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Karki is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Raj

S Rajali and T Raj are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Verma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Adhikari

B Kumar and D Adhikari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Dhamala is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Karki

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Karki and B Sob. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Kharel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BKW vs RTK match captain and vice-captain choices

T Raj

T Raj will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 18 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

D Adhikari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Adhikari as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 10 runs and took 5 wickets in the last match

5 Must-Picks for BKW vs RTK, Match 6

B Sob

T Raj

D Adhikari

S Karki

S Rajali

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Rajbiraj The King Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Rajbiraj The King Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Karki

Batters: S Rajali, T Raj (vc), R Verma

All-rounders: D Adhikari (c), B Kumar, S Dhamala

Bowlers: A Kharel, A Karki, B Sob, B Sushling

Bajaj Khadak Warriors vs Rajbiraj The King Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Karki, S Patel

Batters: S Rajali, T Raj

All-rounders: D Adhikari (c), B Kumar

Bowlers: A Kharel, A Karki (vc), B Sob, B Sushling, G Amatya

