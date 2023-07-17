BLA vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, Match 35

The Blaze (BLA) will take on South East Stars (SES) in the 35th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 at John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Nettleworth on Monday, July 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLA vs SES Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 35.

The Blaze have been outstanding in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy competition this year. Having played eight games, they have won six matches while the other two games ended without a result. As such, Blaze are unbeaten so far and are on top of the table with 32 points. They are currently on a three-match winning streak.

South East Stars, on the other hand, are third in the table. They have won and lost four games each and have 19 points under their belt. Stars secured a win against Sunrisers after losing their last three games and will be looking to continue that winning momentum.

BLA vs SES Match Details, Match 35

The Match 35 of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 will be played on July 17 at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Nettleworth. The match is set to take place at 3.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLA vs SES, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, Match 35

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Nettleworth

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BLA vs SES Pitch Report

A balanced track is expected on this ground where both batters and bowlers are likely to have a say.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

BLA vs SES Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Blaze: W-W-W-NR-W

South East Stars: W-L-L-L-W

BLA vs SES probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Blaze Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

The Blaze Probable Playing 11

Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger, Nadine de Klerk, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, and Teresa Graves.

South East Stars Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South East Stars Probable Playing 11

Kira Chathli, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Tazmin Brits, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory, Alexa Stonehouse, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, and Kalea Moore.

BLA vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Chathli (7 matches, 212 runs, Average: 26.50)

K Chathli will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is the second-highest scorer for her side with 212 runs in seven games at an average of 26.50.

Top Batter pick

T Brits (1 match, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 68.00)

T Brits will be looking to push on and build a longer knock in the next game. She scored 17 runs after facing 25 deliveries in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

N De Klerk (6 matches, 94 runs and 13 wickets)

N De Klerk has been outstanding in both departments. She is the highest wicket-taker for her team with 13 wickets at an economy of 4.02. De Klerk has also scored 94 runs so far.

Top Bowler pick

D Gregory (7 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.28)

D Gregory is the leading wicket-taker for her side. She has scalped 12 wickets in seven matches at a wonderful economy of 5.28.

BLA vs SES match captain and vice-captain choices

P Schofield

P Schofield is the second-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament. She has scored 314 runs in six matches at an average of 62.80. She has also had a fabulous strike rate of 101.95 and is the only batter with two centuries to her name this season.

Schofield has also picked up three wickets and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BLA vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Smith

B Smith has been effective with the ball and has been able to scalp eight wickets in six matches at an economy of 4.63. She has also slammed 128 runs at a strike rate of over 106.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BLA vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Schofield 314 runs and 3 wickets 414 points B Smith 128 runs and 8 wickets 341 points D Gregory 12 wickets 271 points N De Klerk 94 runs and 13 wickets 253 points S Munro 107 runs and 6 wickets 200 points

BLA vs SES match expert tips

P Schofield has been in outrageous form with the bat and can be a great multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

BLA vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Head to Head League

BLA vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Chathli, S Bryce

Batters: T Brits

All-rounders: P Schofield, B Smith, N de Klerk, P Franklin, K Bryce

Bowlers: D Gregory, S Munro, F Davies

BLA vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Grand League

BLA vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Chathli, S Bryce

Batters: T Brits, M Kelly

All-rounders: P Schofield, B Smith, N de Klerk, P Franklin

Bowlers: D Gregory, S Munro, F Davies