BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will see the Blaze (BLA) square off against the Sunrisers (SUN) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, June 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Blaze are having a wonderful tournament so far. They have won all five of their matches and are currently at the top of the points table. The Sunrisers, in contrast, have lost all five of their matches so far and struggling at the bottom of the table.

While the Blaze will be looking to win this match to maintain their dominance in the tournament, the Sunrisers will be trying to register their first win of the campaign. It is all set for a cracking contest between the two teams.

BLA vs SUN Match Details

The 22nd game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup will be played on June 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLA vs SUN, Match 22, Charlotte Edwards Cup

Date and Time: June 4, 2023, Sunday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

BLA vs SUN Probable Playing XIs

BLA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLA Probable Playing XI

S Bryce, G Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, G Ballinger, and J Groves.

SUN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SUN Probable Playing XI

A Carr, A Macleod, C Griffith, F Miller, M Villiers, Dane Van Niekerk, Grace Scrivens, J Gardner, A Maqsood, E Gray, and K Castle.

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce has not been in the best of touch this tournament. But in the last match, she regained her form and looked good with the bat. Bryce will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

Georgie Boyce

Georgie Boyce started the tournament on a great note. But in the last couple of matches, she has not got going. She will be rearing to regain her batting form and might turn out to be the differential pick for the match.

All-rounder

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk has been in fine bowling form. She has also contributed with the bat in this tournament and will be a rather safe pick for the match.

Bowler

Kelly Castle

Kelly Castle has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. She can pick up wickets at crucial stages for her team and will be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

BLA vs SUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk has been the prime bowling weapon for her team. She has been picking up wickets on a regular basis and is also making some valuable contributions with the bat. Klerk will be a good captain or vice-captain for the match.

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is yet to deliver to the best of her potential on a consistent basis. She has played exceptionally well in a single match, where she dominated the proceedings with both the bat and the ball.

Though a risky choice as she has been inconsistent, Scrivens might turn out to be the differential choice if you are looking to make her the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLA vs SUN, Match 22

Mady Villers

Grace Scrivens

Nadine de Klerk

J Gardner

Kelly Castle

BLA vs SUN Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Nottingham will favor the bowlers in the initial stages. But batters who can weather the first few deliveries will get runs on this wicket. So, new ball bowlers and middle-order batters might be good picks for the match.

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Bryce

Batters: Georgia Boyce, C Griffith

All-rounders: Dane Van Niekerk, Nadine de Klerk (vc), J Gardner, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens (c)

Bowlers: A Maqsod, K Gordon, Kelly Castle

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Bryce

Batters: Georgia Boyce, C Griffith

All-rounders: K Bryce, Nadine de Klerk, J Gardner, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: K Gordon (vc), K Gordon, Kelly Castle (c)

