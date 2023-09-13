BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Match 51

The Blaze (BLA) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in the 51st match of the Rachael Flint Trophy 2023 at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in Market Warsop on Wednesday, 13th September. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLA vs SUN Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It is the toppers versus the backbenchers match. The Blaze are currently at the top of the table with seven wins from 12 matches. They have faced defeat only in a couple of matches and three of their games have been abandoned.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have managed only four wins from 12 matches, alongside five defeats and three abandoned games. While the Blaze will look to maintain their authority in the tournament with another clinical show in this game, the Sunrisers will try and salvage some pride with a win in this match.

BLA vs SUN Match Details

The 51st match of the Rachael Flint Trophy 2023 will be played on September 13 at the Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground in Market Warsop. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLA vs SUN, Match 51, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

Date and Time: September 13, 2023, Wednesday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Welbeck Colliery Cricket Club Ground, Market Warsop

BLA vs SUN Probable Playing XIs

BLA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

The Blaze Probable Playing XI

L Lee (wk), T Graves, G Boyce, M Kirk, E Claridge, S Munro, Lucy Higham, K Gordon (c), J Graves, G McCarthy, and G Ballinger.

SUN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (c), A Dowse, J Grewcock, A Carr (wk), M Villiers, J Gardner, F Miller, A Surenkumar, E Gray, K Castle and K Louise Cappack.

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Amara Carr (Average Points - 35.29)

Amara Carr is a decent middle-order batter and a good wicketkeeper. She will be a good choice from this section of players.

Batter - Jodi Grewcock (Average Points - 88.33)

Jodi Grewcock has been in good touch with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. She is scoring runs on a more or less consistent basis. But her bowling has been a real asset for the team and hence she will be a great choice from this section.

All-rounder - Grace Scrivens (Average Points - 65.67)

The young English all-rounder can be a game-changer with both the bat and the ball. Grace Scrivens is a must-pick for this match.

Bowler - Eva Gray (Average Points - 50.67)

Eva Gray has been consistent with the ball in hand. She is picking up wickets on a regular basis and will be a key pick for this match.

BLA vs SUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens has the ability to change the course of a match with either the bat or the ball. She is a point scorer in both innings and will be a prime choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match.

Jodi Grewcock

Jodi Grewcock has been pretty handy with both bat and ball in this tournament. Her wicket-taking ability makes Grewcock a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLA vs SUN, Match 51

Eva Gray

Grace Scrivens

Jodi Grewcock

K Gordon

S Munro

BLA vs SUN Match Expert Tips

Packing the team with as many all-rounder and wicket-takers as possible will be the best way to go for the fantasy contests of the match.

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Match 51, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: L Lee, A Carr

Batters: G Boyce, J Grewcock (vc)

All-rounders: K Bryce, Lucy Higham, M Villiers, Grace Scrivens (c0

Bowlers: K Gordon, Eva Gray, S Munro

BLA vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Match 51, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: L Lee, A Carr

Batters: G Boyce, J Grewcock

All-rounders: K Bryce, Lucy Higham (vc), M Villiers (c), Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: K Gordon, Eva Gray, S Munro