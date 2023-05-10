BLA vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, Match 20

The Blaze (BLA) will take on Western Storm (WS) in match number 20 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 at Grace Road in Leicester on Wednesday, May 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BLA vs WS Dream11 prediction.

The Blaze are the only unbeaten team in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 so far. With three wins and a no-result, they sit pretty at the top of the points table.

Western Storm, meanwhile, have not had a great start to their campaign. They have one win, two losses, and one no-result to their name.

BLA vs WS Match Details, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

The 20th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023 between The Blaze and Western Storm will be played on May 10 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLA vs WS, Match 20, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

Date & Time: May 10th 2023, 3 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

BLA vs WS Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Grace Road in Leicester is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

BLA vs WS Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

The Blaze: W, NR, W, W

Western Storm: NR, L, W, L

BLA vs WS Probable Playing 11 today

The Blaze Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

The Blaze Probable Playing XI: Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Georgie Boyce, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce (wk), Sarah Glenn, Nadine de Klerk, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon (c), Grace Ballinger.

Western Storm Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Western Storm Probable Playing XI: Alex Griffiths, Emma Corney, Orla Prendergast, Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson (c), Natasha Wraith (wk), Niamh Holland, Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas.

Today’s BLA vs WS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Natasha Wraith (3 matches, 41 runs, 2 catches, 1 stumping)

Natasha Wraith has made decent contributions with the bat in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023, scoring 41 runs in three outings. Shas also has two catches and one stumping to her name.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont (3 matches, 133 runs)

Tammy Beaumont has amassed 133 runs in three innings, including a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Orla Prendergast (2 matches, 131 runs)

Orla Prendergast has looked in solid touch with the bat. She smashed 115 against Thunder and can come in handy with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Sarah Glenn (3 matches, 75 runs, 5 wickets)

Sarah Glenn has returned with five wickets from two innings at an economy rate of 2.63. She has chipped in with 75 runs with the bat as well.

BLA vs WS match captain and vice-captain choices

Nadine de Klerk (3 matches, 39 runs, 9 wickets)

Nadine de Klerk has been in top form with the ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.17, including figures of 7/33 in the last game against the Diamonds. She has also scored 39 runs.

Danielle Gibson (3 matches, 27 runs, 5 wickets)

Danielle Gibson has been bowling really well. She has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.37 and has scored 27 runs as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BLA vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nadine de Klerk 39 runs & 9 wickets in 3 matches Danielle Gibson 27 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Orla Prendergast 131 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Sarah Glenn 75 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Tammy Beaumont 133 runs in 3 matches

BLA vs WS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk, Danielle Gibson, Orla Prendergast, and Sarah Glenn will be the ones to watch out for in the BLA vs WS game.

BLA vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BLA vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce, Natasha Wraith

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Nadine de Klerk (c), Danielle Gibson (vc), Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Kirstie Gordon

BLA vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BLA vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natasha Wraith

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Alex Griffiths

All-rounders: Nadine de Klerk, Lucy Higham, Danielle Gibson, Orla Prendergast

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn (c), Lauren Filer (vc), Kirstie Gordon

