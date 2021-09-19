BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 11

Match 11 of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 has the PCB Blasters (BLA-W) taking on PCB Challengers (CHA-W) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Both the Blasters and Challengers come into this game on the back of a win and will be looking to continue their fine form. The Blasters will head into this game as the favourites, although the Challengers have enough in the tank to get one over them in this contest.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing X1 Today

PCB Blasters

Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Javed, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Noren Yaqoob, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana, Syeda-Aroob Shah, Saima Malik.

PCB Challengers

Fareeha Mehmood, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Dua Majid, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Syeda Masooma Zehra.

Match Details

BLA-W vs CHA-W, 11th Match, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup

Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the National Stadium in Karachi with some help on offer for the bowlers. There should be some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle overs with spin likely to play a major role. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 230-240 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidra Nawaz: Sidra Nawaz has done well with the bat in the last few games although she is due for a big knock. Adding in her wicketkeeping ability, Nawaz is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Javeria Khan: Javeria Khan is one of the best batters in the league and has shown glimpses of her ability in the top order. Given her form and experience, Javeria is a must-have in your BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar has been brilliant with the ball and had a couple of wickets in her previous outing as well. Her batting ability has also come to the fore on a few occasions, making her a good option for your BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Diana Baig: One of the better fast bowlers in the Pakistan circuit, Diana Baig hasn't really got going with the ball in hand. Baig will be keen to get back into form and can be banked upon to pick up a few wickets as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anoosha Nasir (CHA-W): 306 points

Nida Dar (BLA-W): 540 points

Iram Javed (CHA-W): 370 points

Important stats for BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nahida Khan: 273 runs in five matches

Nida Dar: 51 runs and 12 wickets in five matches

Iram Javed: 251 runs in five matches

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nawaz, I Javed, J Khan, N Khan, D Majid, N Yaqoob, N Dar, O Sohail, F Sana, S Shah and D Baig

Captain: N Dar, Vice-Captain: J Khan

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nawaz, S Ameen, J Khan, N Khan, D Majid, N Yaqoob, N Dar, W Akhtar, F Sana, S Shah and D Baig

Captain: N Dar, Vice-Captain: N Khan

Edited by Aditya Singh