BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 11

Match 11 of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 has the PCB Blasters (BLA-W) taking on PCB Challengers (CHA-W) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.
Both the Blasters and Challengers come into this game on the back of a win and will be looking to continue their fine form. The Blasters will head into this game as the favourites, although the Challengers have enough in the tank to get one over them in this contest.
BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing X1 Today
PCB Blasters
Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Javed, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Noren Yaqoob, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana, Syeda-Aroob Shah, Saima Malik.
PCB Challengers
Fareeha Mehmood, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Dua Majid, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Syeda Masooma Zehra.
Match Details
BLA-W vs CHA-W, 11th Match, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup
Date & Time: September 19th 2021, 10:30 AM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Pitch Report
A good batting track beckons at the National Stadium in Karachi with some help on offer for the bowlers. There should be some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle overs with spin likely to play a major role. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 230-240 being a good total at this venue.
Today’s BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sidra Nawaz: Sidra Nawaz has done well with the bat in the last few games although she is due for a big knock. Adding in her wicketkeeping ability, Nawaz is one to watch out for in this game.
Batter
Javeria Khan: Javeria Khan is one of the best batters in the league and has shown glimpses of her ability in the top order. Given her form and experience, Javeria is a must-have in your BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Nida Dar: Nida Dar has been brilliant with the ball and had a couple of wickets in her previous outing as well. Her batting ability has also come to the fore on a few occasions, making her a good option for your BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Diana Baig: One of the better fast bowlers in the Pakistan circuit, Diana Baig hasn't really got going with the ball in hand. Baig will be keen to get back into form and can be banked upon to pick up a few wickets as well.
Top 3 best players to pick in BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Anoosha Nasir (CHA-W): 306 points
Nida Dar (BLA-W): 540 points
Iram Javed (CHA-W): 370 points
Important stats for BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Nahida Khan: 273 runs in five matches
Nida Dar: 51 runs and 12 wickets in five matches
Iram Javed: 251 runs in five matches
BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nawaz, I Javed, J Khan, N Khan, D Majid, N Yaqoob, N Dar, O Sohail, F Sana, S Shah and D Baig
Captain: N Dar, Vice-Captain: J Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nawaz, S Ameen, J Khan, N Khan, D Majid, N Yaqoob, N Dar, W Akhtar, F Sana, S Shah and D Baig
Captain: N Dar, Vice-Captain: N Khan