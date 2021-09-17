BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 9

Match 9 of the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup 2021 has the PCB Blasters (BLA-W) taking on PCB Strikers (STR-W) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

PCB Blasters come into the game on the back of a win. They will look to do the double over the Strikers, who are yet to strike a chord with consistency in the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup. However, the Strikers are a force to be reckoned with in this format, making for a good game in Karachi.

BLA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PCB Blasters

Arijah Haseeb, Ayesha Javed, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Noren Yaqoob, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Fatima Sana, Syeda-Aroob Shah, Saima Malik.

PCB Strikers

Jaweria Rauf, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Kainat Imtiaz (c), Umm-e-Hani, Yusra Amir (wk), Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Asma Amin, Fatima Khan

Match Details

BLA-W vs STR-W, 9th Match, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup

Date & Time: September 17th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides with the bowlers likely to get ample help off the surface. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower, making runscoring a touch difficult. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 220 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidra Nawaz: Blasters star Sidra Nawaz often comes up with the goods in the lower-middle order. Her wicketkeeping ability is an added bonus and should give her the nod over the likes of Amin and Amir.

Batter

Ayesha Naseem: Ayesha Naseem has grown in leaps and grounds over the last few months. Although she has been in decent form in the Pakistan Women's One-Day Cup, she is due for a big score at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar has been the standout player in the tournament with her impressive performances with both the bat and ball holding the Blasters in good stead. She is a must-have in your BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 fantasy team, given her experience and skill set.

Bowlers

Umme Hani: Hani has been brilliant for the Strikers despite her limited opportunities. With the pitch suiting her skill-set, she is surely one to watch out for in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Tuba Hassan (STR-W): 306 points

Nida Dar (BLA-W): 437 points

Kainat Imtiaz (STR-W): 244 points

Important stats for BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nahida Khan: 194 runs from four matches

Nida Dar: 51 runs and 9 wickets in four matches

Tuba Hassan: 48 runs and 7 wickets from four matches

BLA-W vs STR-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)

BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nawaz, N Khan, J Rauf, H Khalid, A Naseem, N Dar, K Imtiaz, T Hassan, F Sana, U Hani and S Malik

Captain: N Dar. Vice-captain: A Naseem

BLA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nawaz, N Khan, J Rauf, N Yaqoob, A Naseem, N Dar, K Imtiaz, T Hassan, S Shah, U Hani and S Malik

Captain: N Dar. Vice-captain: J Rauf

Edited by Samya Majumdar