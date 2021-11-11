BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 13 & 14

The Black Caps (BCP) will take on Cyprus Eagles (CES) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday.

Black Caps have been the best team in the ECS T10 Cyprus. They have won all four of their games and are sitting pretty at the top. Meanwhile, the Cyprus Eagles have been inconsistent. Having played five ECS T10 Cyprus games so far, they have won twice and lost thrice.

BCP vs CES Probable Playing 11 today

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Pawandeep (wk), Resham Singh, Rajwinder Brar (c), Hardeep Singh, Baljeet Singh, Manish, Jugraj Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Ranjith Nerella, Muddula Srikanth, Amit Patel, Ashu Ashu

Match Details

BCP vs CES, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 13 and 14

Date & Time: November 11th 2021, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a superb one to bat on. In five out of the 11 completed ECS T10 Cyprus games at the venue, teams batting first have racked up in excess of 100. Another excellent batting pitch is likely to be in store for Thursday's double-header.

Today’s BCP vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseer Ahmed has been in good form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, chipping in with 75 runs at a strike rate of 170.45.

Batter

Waqas Akhtar has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 93 runs at a strike rate of 193.87 in addition to picking up 10 wickets.

All-rounder

Rajasekhar Poluri has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has amassed 159 runs while striking at 223.94 and taken three wickets.

Bowler

Naresh Kumar has been fairly consistent with the ball, returning with five wickets from as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Akhtar (BCP): 474 points

Rajasekhar Poluri (CES): 385 points

Kulwinder Singh (BCP): 290 points

Manikanta Ranimekala (CES): 288 points

Naresh Kumar (CES): 226 points

Important stats for BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Akhtar: 95 runs & 10 wickets

Kulwinder Singh: 130 runs

Rajasekhar Poluri: 159 runs & 3 wickets

Manikanta Ranimekala: 94 runs & 4 wickets

BCP vs CES Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus 2021)

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Cyprus Eagles - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 13 & 14.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajasekhar Poluri, Resham Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Muddula Srikanth, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Rajasekhar Poluri

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Cyprus Eagles - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 13 & 14.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pawandeep, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Resham Singh, Muddula Srikanth, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Manikanta Ranimekala

Edited by Samya Majumdar