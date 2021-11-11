BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 13 & 14

The Black Caps (BCP) will take on Cyprus Eagles (CES) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday.
Black Caps have been the best team in the ECS T10 Cyprus. They have won all four of their games and are sitting pretty at the top. Meanwhile, the Cyprus Eagles have been inconsistent. Having played five ECS T10 Cyprus games so far, they have won twice and lost thrice.
BCP vs CES Probable Playing 11 today
Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Pawandeep (wk), Resham Singh, Rajwinder Brar (c), Hardeep Singh, Baljeet Singh, Manish, Jugraj Singh, Gurwinder Singh
Cyprus Eagles: Srinivas Angarekkala, Manikanta Ranimekala (c), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naseer Ahmed (wk), Naresh Kumar, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Ranjith Nerella, Muddula Srikanth, Amit Patel, Ashu Ashu
Match Details
BCP vs CES, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 13 and 14
Date & Time: November 11th 2021, 12 & 2 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a superb one to bat on. In five out of the 11 completed ECS T10 Cyprus games at the venue, teams batting first have racked up in excess of 100. Another excellent batting pitch is likely to be in store for Thursday's double-header.
Today’s BCP vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Naseer Ahmed has been in good form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, chipping in with 75 runs at a strike rate of 170.45.
Batter
Waqas Akhtar has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 93 runs at a strike rate of 193.87 in addition to picking up 10 wickets.
All-rounder
Rajasekhar Poluri has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has amassed 159 runs while striking at 223.94 and taken three wickets.
Bowler
Naresh Kumar has been fairly consistent with the ball, returning with five wickets from as many games.
Top 5 best players to pick in BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team
Waqas Akhtar (BCP): 474 points
Rajasekhar Poluri (CES): 385 points
Kulwinder Singh (BCP): 290 points
Manikanta Ranimekala (CES): 288 points
Naresh Kumar (CES): 226 points
Important stats for BCP vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team
Waqas Akhtar: 95 runs & 10 wickets
Kulwinder Singh: 130 runs
Rajasekhar Poluri: 159 runs & 3 wickets
Manikanta Ranimekala: 94 runs & 4 wickets
BCP vs CES Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajasekhar Poluri, Resham Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Muddula Srikanth, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania
Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Rajasekhar Poluri
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pawandeep, Manikanta Ranimekala, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Naresh Kumar, Srinivas Angarekkala, Rajasekhar Poluri, Resham Singh, Muddula Srikanth, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Manikanta Ranimekala