BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 9 & 10 

The Black Caps (BCP) will take on Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday.

Both Black Caps and Limassol Zalmi have had a solid start to their ECS T10 Cyprus campaigns, winning two in two each. In fact, both teams have beaten Nicosia Fighters twice each.

BCP vs LIZ Probable Playing 11 today

Black Caps: Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Pawandeep, Tejwinder Singh, Rajwinder Brar (c), Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Faisal Sarwar (wk), Jugraj Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Ahsan Ullah, Hassan Shah, Murtaza Khan (c), Arshad Khan, Syed Zia, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan

Match Details

BCP vs LIZ, Matches 9 & 10, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date & Time: November 10th 2021, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is a superb one to bat on. In five out of the seven completed ECS T10 Cyprus games, teams batting first have racked up in excess of 100 runs. Another excellent batting pitch is likely to be in store for Wednesday's double-header.

Today’s BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Shah has been in very good form with the bat in ECS T10 Cyprus, having mustered 66 runs at a strike rate of 146.67.

Batters

Jawad Ali Shah has had a massive impact with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 134 runs at a strike rate of 279.17. On the bowling front, he has taken one wicket.

Waqas Akhtar is a vital player who has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 218.18 in addition to taking two wickets.

All-rounder

Arshad Khan has been superb with the ball in ECS T10 Cyprus, picking up five scalps at an economy rate of 7.00.

Bowler

Umar Farooq has been a touch expensive, but he can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He has taken two wickets in ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 263 points

Arshad Khan (LIZ): 175 points

Waqas Akhtar (BCP): 151 points

Resham Singh (BCP): 137 points

Umar Shah (LIZ): 129 points

Important stats for BCP vs LIZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah: 134 runs & 1 wicket

Arshad Khan: 5 wickets

Waqas Akhtar: 48 runs & 2 wickets

Resham Singh: 47 runs & 2 wickets

BCP vs LIZ Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Limassol Zalmi - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 9 & 10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Jawad Ali Shah, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Arshad Khan, Resham Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Tejwinder Singh, Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Khan, Umar Farooq

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Waqas Akhtar

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Limassol Zalmi - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 9 & 10.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Jawad Ali Shah, Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Arshad Khan, Resham Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Muhammad Fazil, Umar Farooq, Rajinder Nadania

Captain: Resham Singh. Vice-captain: Arshad Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar