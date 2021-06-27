BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 28th, 2021

Blinders Blizzards and Budapest Blinders are set to play the first two matches of ECS T10 Hungary at GB Oval in Szodliget on Monday.

Blinders Blizzards are making their ECS debut and will be captained by Sachin Chauhan, one of the most important players in Hungarian cricket for the past six years. Blinders Blizzards will look to start the tournament on a high with a victory.

Meanwhile, Budapest Blinders are making their ECS debut this season, with Steffan Gooch, the brilliant all-rounder, leading the side. Gooch is a proud record holder with best figures of 6/2. He achieved this record while playing for Baggy Blues Cricket Club against Royal Tigers Cricket Club in last season’s ECS Hungary.

Squads to choose from

Blinders Blizzards

Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Anup Gupta, Ishfaq Bhat, Onur Ozkul, Usama Kajla, Ehsan Sherani, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Omer Zahid, Mehraj Haris, Ali Shan, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Rahul Goyal, Madhav Gupta, Sachin Chauhan, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat

Budapest Blinders

Abbas Ghani, Ali Farasat, Kalum Akurugoda, Mahela Daub, Danyal Akbar, Nisantha Liyanage, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Izhar Khan, Maaz Bhaiji, Steffan Gooch

Probable Playing XIs

Blinders Blizzards

Sachin Chauhan (c, wk) Zubair Bhat, Madhav Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Amjad Aziz, Onur Ozkul, Jassi Singh, Anup Gupta, Hasnain Meer, Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid

Budapest Blinders

Steffan Gooch (c), Maaz Bhaiji (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Salman Khan

Match Details

Match: Blinders Blizzards vs Budapest Blinders, Match 1 & 2

Date and Time: 28th June, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The pitch will assist bowlers throughout the tournament, while batters might struggle to pile up runs on the board. The pitch is expected to remain the same as it was during the previous edition of the league, with the first innings average score hovering around 60-70 runs.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs BUB)

BLB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Anup Gupta, Asanka Weligamage, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Hasnain Meer, Salman Khan, Danyal Akbar, Omer Zahid

Captain: Steffan Gooch Vice-captain: Asanka Weligamage

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steffan Gooch, Amjad Aziz, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Anup Gupta, Asanka Weligamage, Rahul Goyal, Hasnain Meer, Salman Khan, Jassi Singh, Omer Zahid

Captain: Amjad Aziz Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee