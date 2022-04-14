BLB vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 22

The Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will face the Clove Challengers (CC) in the 22nd match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Friday.

Bay Leaf Blasters defeated Cinnamon Pacers by eight wickets in their previous match to claim their fifth victory of the tournament, moving them up to second place in the points table. They now have ten points from seven games and have qualified for the qualifiers.

It is the second-to-last game of Clove Challenger's journey and they have only won one match out of six. They are out of the qualifiers and will only play for pride.

BLB vs CC Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire

CC XI

Ronald Ettienne (c), Rickie Alexander, Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Kevin Francis, Junior Henry (wk), Imran Joseph, Dennis Narayan, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas

Match Details

BLB vs CC, Match 22, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 15 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. George's Stadium is a balanced one and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so the batters will need to be patient while hitting their shots. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's BLB vs CC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: Smith bats in the middle order and is expected to play a key role in this game as well. He had 18 runs from 16 deliveries in his last outing and could be a safe pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith has impressed with his batting at the top of the order. He has amassed 166 runs at an average of 33.20 in seven games, making him a must-pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ronald Ettienne: He is a top all-rounder for his team, having scored 123 runs in six games while taking seven wickets at an average of 13.14. He can be expected to fetch valuable points with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

Casimir Thomas: Thomas is a frontline bowler for his team and has taken five wickets at an average of 13.80 in six games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your BLB vs CC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Richard Rogers (BLB) - 289 points

Darron Nedd (CC) - 252 points

Sherman Lewis (BLB) - 191 points

Key stats for BLB vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Teddy Bishop - 87 runs in six matches; Batting Average: 14.50

Kavem Hodge – 210 runs and two wickets in seven games; Batting average: 35.00

Darron Nedd - 80 runs and three wickets in six games; Batting average: 13.33

BLB vs CC Dream11 Prediction

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Kavem Hodge, Ronald Ettienne, Nelon Pascal, Shermon Lewis, Richard Rogers, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Ronald Ettienne

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, St Nickozi Hillaire, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Kavem Hodge, Ronald Ettienne, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

Captain: Ronald Ettienne Vice-captain: Nelon Pascal

