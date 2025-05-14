BLB vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Clove Challengers (CC) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Wednesday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs CC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters will be playing their second match of the tournament. They have a pretty strong squad with proper balance. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, lost their last match to Saffron Strikers by a massive margin of 6 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of seven matches. Bay Leaf Blasters have won three matches while Clove Challengers have won four matches.

BLB vs CC Match Details

The fifth match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 14 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs CC, 5th Match

Date and Time: 14th May 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 159 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BLB vs CC Form Guide

BLB -

CC - L

BLB vs CC Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas, B Wavel, I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, A Dubissette, K Murray, R Nicklaus, H Jackson

BLB vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Douglas

D Douglas is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. J Hazzard is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

D Nedd

D Nedd and R Cato are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Nedd is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. T Bishop is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Narine

H Jackson and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. R Rogers is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Murray

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Murray and R Nicklaus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Murray will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. A Ramnauth is another good bowler for today's match.

BLB vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from Clove Challengers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

M Narine

M Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs CC, 5th Match

H Jackson

D Nedd

D Douglas

M Narine

K Murray

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Hazzard, D Douglas

Batters: T Bishop, R Cato, D Nedd

All-rounders: M Narine, H Jackson, R Rogers

Bowlers: K Murray, R Nicklaus, A Ramnauth

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Douglas

Batters: K Cottoy, R Cato, D Nedd

All-rounders: M Narine, H Jackson, R Rogers, I Joseph

Bowlers: K Murray, R Nicklaus, A Ramnauth

