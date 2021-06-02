BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 02, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters will be up against Clove Challengers in the seventh match of Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Spice Isle T10 points table. They lost their last match to the Cinnamon Pacers by seven wickets. The Bay Leaf Blasters will be looking forward to opening their account in the Spice Isle T10.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two Spice Isle T10 matches and are placed in fifth spot in the points table. They surprised everyone by defeating the star-studded Ginger Generals side by six wickets in their previous game.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Devon Smith (C), Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Denis Smith (WK), Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams and Sharkim Edwards.

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (C), Markel Baptiste, Denis Smith (WK), Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams.

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, Match 7

Date & Time: 2nd June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 101 runs. Teams winning the toss should look to field first as the majority of the Spice Isle T10 games have been won by the chasing sides.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs CC)

BLB vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Teddy Bishop, Devon Smith, Leon Chichester, Cyprian Forsyth, Deron Hypolite, Markel Baptiste, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Richard Rogers, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Denroy Charles.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Teddy Bishop, Devon Smith, Leon Chichester, Cyprian Forsyth, Markel Baptiste, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Cyprian Forsyth.