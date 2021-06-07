BLB vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 07, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on the Clove Challengers in the 24th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have managed to win only two out of their seven matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Spice Isle T10 points table. They lost their last game to the Cinnamonn Pacers by seven wickets.

Clove Challengers, on the other hand, have won three out of their seven matches and find themselves fourth in the standings. They will head into Monday's Spice Isle T10 encounter on the back of an eight-wicket loss to the Ginger Generals.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Devon Smith (C), Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Denis Smith (WK), Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams and Sharkim Edwards.

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (C), Keron Charles, Denis Smith (WK), Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Markel Baptiste, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Craig Williams, Ronel Williams.

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Match Details

Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, Match 24

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise, with the batsmen expected to get full value for their shorts, owing to the relatively short boundaries on offer. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue as the teams batting second have won the last three Spice Isle T10 matches.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs CC)

BLB vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Teddy Bishop, Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Cyprian Forsyth, Markel Baptiste, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Darron Nedd. Vice-captain: Devon Smith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Cyprian Forsyth, Sharkim Edwards, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Ronel Williams, Richard Rogers, Deyna George, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Darron Nedd.

Edited by Samya Majumdar