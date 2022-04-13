BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 19

Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will take on Cinnamon Pacers (CP) in the 19th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday.

Bay Leaf Blasters were thrashed by Ginger Generals by nine wickets in their previous match. The result knocked them out of second place in the points table. The Blasters now have eight points from six games after winning four of them, and are currently ranked third in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Pacers' poor performance in the tournament continues. They were defeated by the Nutmeg Warriors by four wickets in their previous match, extending their losing streak to three matches.

BLB vs CP Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

Devon Smith (c), Clint Croney, Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire

CP XI

Micah Narine (c), Sheon Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jamie Buddy, Tade Carmichael, Chard Charles, Bijan Embleton, Javed Hazzard (wk), Deron Hypolite, Desron Maloney, Jonathon Taylor

Match Details

BLB vs CP, Match 19, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 13 April, 09:15 PM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

Batters will be pleased with the pitch at St George's Park in Grenada. There is a lot of grass cover on the wickets as well, which will allow the pacers to extract some movement. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's BLB vs CP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Hazzard: Hazzard is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play big innings. He is expected to play a big knock in this game. Hazzard has scored 90 runs so far in six games.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith is an aggressive top-order batter. He has scored 160 runs in the tournament so far. This makes Smith a must-have in your BLB vs CP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: Hodge can fetch you valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 182 runs at an average of 36.40 and has two wickets in six games in the tournament. That makes Hodge a valuable pick for your BLB vs CP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Richard Rogers: Rogers is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up seven wickets in his last six games in this tournament at an average of 15.00. Rogers could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BLB vs CP Dream11 prediction team

Alick Athanaze (CP): 247 points.

Denis Smith (BLB): 137 points.

Tade Carmichael (CP): 96 points.

Key stats for BLB vs CP Dream11 prediction team

Micah Narine - Eight wickets in six games; bowling average: 10.62.

Desron Maloney - 78 runs in six games; batting average: 15.60.

Amikel Dubissette - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 20.33.

BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Micah Narine, Jamie Buddy, Amikel Dubissette, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Kavem Hodge, Shermon Lewis, Devon Smith

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Micah Narine, Jonathon Taylor, Amikel Dubissette, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Kavem Hodge, Shermon Lewis, Devon Smith

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Devon Smith.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee