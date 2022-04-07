BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 6

Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will take on Cinnamon Pacers (CP) in the sixth match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

Bay Leaf Blasters began the tournament by defeating Clove Challengers by seven wickets, but they were defeated by Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets in their next match. It was a bad bowling performance that resulted in their loss, and they do not want to repeat that mistake when they face the Cinnamon Pacers.

The Cinnamon Pacers, meanwhile, are coming off a loss to the Ginger Generals and are still looking for their first victory of the tournament. It is worth noting that they defeated the Bay Leaf Blasters in both of their previous games, which will undoubtedly work in their favor.

BLB vs CP Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith (c), Amikel Dubissette, Divonie Smith, St Nickozi Hillaire, Kayden Felix, Kavem Hodge, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers.

CP XI

Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Andrew Sheon, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, Junior Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Embleton, Deshhone Thomas.

Match Details

BLB vs CP, Match 6, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 07 April, 09:15 PM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St. George's Stadium has been balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. With the target in mind, chasing should be the preferred option.

Today’s BLB vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith: His performance thus far has been disappointing, with only 24 runs in two games and a low strike rate. He has a chance to make a strong comeback in this match.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 307 runs in 12 T10 games at an average of 38.37. He is a must-have in your BLB vs CP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: Hodge has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in his previous two appearances. He has scored 56 runs at an average of 28.00 and has taken one wicket. He is currently the third-highest run-getter in the Isle T10 this season.

Bowlers

Richard Rogers - He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker, picking up three wickets at an average of 8.33 in two games.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLB vs CP Dream11 prediction team

Nelon Pascal (BLB): 69 points

Desron Maloney (CP): 23 points

Amikel Dubissette (BLB): 41 points

Important Stats for BLB vs CP Dream11 prediction team

Chard Charles: 18 runs and eight wickets in 12 T10 matches; bowling average: 21.05

Amikel Dubissette: One wicket in his last two games; bowling average: 20.00

Shermon Lewis: One wicket in his last two games; bowling average: 32.00

BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction Today

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Smith, Divonie Smith, Desron Maloney, Andrew Sheon, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Micah Narine, Chard Charles, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers.

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Micah Narine.

BLB vs CP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Divonie Smith, Desron Maloney, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Micah Narine, Chard Charles, Shermon Lewis, Jamie Buddy, Richard Rogers.

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Divonie Smith.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee