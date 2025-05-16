BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Saturday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Clove Challengers by 7 wickets. Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Clove Challengers by 21 runs

These two teams have played a total of 9 matches. The two teams have won 4 matches each while one match ended in a draw.

BLB vs CP Match Details

The 10th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 17 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs CP, 10th Match

Date and Time: May 17, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BLB vs CP Form Guide

BLB - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

CP - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

BLB vs CP Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

CP Playing XI

No injury updates

N St. Hillaire, A Bishop, S Regis, D Williams (wk), A Hooper, K Murray, R John, J Noel, R Murray, C Duncan, J Francis

BLB vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Williams

D Williams is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 89 runs in the last three matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N St. Hillaire

S Regis and N St. Hillaire are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N St. Hillaire is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 79 runs in the last three matches. T Bishop is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

M Narine

I Joseph and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 53 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. R John is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Hooper

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hooper and D Walcott. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Hooper will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scored 56 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. J Francis is another good bowler for today's match.

BLB vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

I Joseph

I Joseph is one of the most crucial picks from Bay Leaf Blasters as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 44 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

M Narine

M Narine is another crucial pick from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 44 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs CP, 10th Match

D Williams

M Narine

I Joseph

A Hooper

N St. Hillaire

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, D Douglas

Batters: S Regis, N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, R John, K Murray

Bowlers: A Hooper, D Walcott, J Francis

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, D Douglas

Batters: N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, R John, K Murray

Bowlers: A Hooper, D Walcott, J Francis, D Alexander

