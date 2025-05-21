BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Wednesday, May 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs CP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters have won two of their last seven matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Clove Challengers by six runs. Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, have won two of their last six matches. They lost their last match of the season to Ginger Generals by eight wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 10 matches. Bay Leaf Blasters have won four matches while Cinnamon Pacers have won five. One match ended in a draw.

BLB vs CP Match Details

The 21st match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 21 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs CP, 21st Match

Date and Time: 21st May, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers, where a total of 185 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BLB vs CP Form Guide

BLB - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

CP - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

BLB vs CP Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

CP Playing XI

No injury updates

N St. Hillaire, A Bishop, S Regis, D Williams (wk), A Hooper, K Murray, R John, J Noel, R Murray, C Duncan, J Francis

BLB vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Williams

D Williams is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 134 runs in the last six matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N St. Hillaire

S Regis and N St. Hillaire are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. N St. Hillaire is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 182 runs in the last six matches. K Cottoy is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Narine

A Hooper and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 111 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches. R John is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

D Alexander

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Alexander and K Murray. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Alexander will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has smashed 56 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last seven matches. J Francis is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BLB vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

N St. Hillaire

N St. Hillaire is one of the most crucial picks from Cinnamon Pacers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great Form. He has smashed 182 runs in the last six matches of the tournament.

M Narine

M Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 111 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs CP, 21st Match

D Williams

M Narine

A Hooper

N St. Hillaire

R John

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Williams, D Douglas

Batters: K Cottoy, N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: M Narine, D Walcott, R John, A Hooper

Bowlers: D Alexander, K Murray, J Francis

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Williams

Batters: N St. Hillaire

All-rounders: M Narine, D Walcott, R John, A Hooper

Bowlers: D Alexander, K Murray, J Francis, J Noel, D George

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

