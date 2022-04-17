BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Qualifier 2

The Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will take on Ginger Generals (GG) in the second qualifier of the Spice Isle T10 on Monday, April 18. The National Cricket Stadium in Grenada will host this contest.

With six wins from eight matches, the Blasters finished the league stage in second position. They won their eliminator fixture quite easily. Devon Smith and Kavem Hodge have been important for them this season.

Meanwhile, the Generals finished at the top of the table following the conclusion of the league stage. They lost the first qualifier after failing to chase down a total of 107 runs and will be looking to enter the final by winning the second qualifier. Kimani Melius and Charles Reynold could prove to be important for them.

BLB vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

BLB XI

St Nickozi Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith (c), Denis Smith (wk), Clint Croney, Kayden Felix, Divonie Smith, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal.

GG XI

Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), McDonald Daniel, Samuel Charles (wk), Edward Larry, Denroy Charles, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Adrian Thomas, Javel St. Paul.

Match Details

Match: BLB vs GG, Spice Isle T10, Match 14.

Date and Time: 18th April, 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s BLB vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Smith: Smith is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has been in great form and is difficult to stop once he gets going.

Batters

K Melius: Melius has already amassed 250 runs in nine games at an average of 25.89 and a strike rate of 195.95.

All-rounders

K Hodge: Hodge has done well and will be hoping to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball in this contest. He is the top run-scorer for the Bay Leaf Blasters with 219 runs at a strike rate of 206.82 and has also scalped two wickets so far.

J Jeremiah: Jeremiah is the highest run-scorer for Ginger Generals. He has collected 209 runs in nine games at an average of 33.17 and a strike rate of 164.46.

Bowlers

R Rogers: Rogers is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Bay Leaf Blasters. He has picked up 10 scalps so far this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction team

K Hodge (Bay Leaf Blasters) – 505 points.

K Melius (Ginger Generals) – 469 points.

R Rogers (Bay Leaf Blasters) – 388 points.

N Pascal (Bay Leaf Blasters) – 387 points.

J Jeremiah (Ginger Generals) – 367 points.

Important stats for BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction team

K Hodge: 219 runs and two wickets.

K Melius: 215 runs.

R Rogers: 10 wickets.

N Pascal: Nine wickets.

J Jeremiah: 209 runs.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Smith, R Cato, K Melius, D Smith, K Hodge, J Jeremiah, C Reynold, J St. Paul, R Rogers, N Pascal, K Peters.

Captain: K Hodge | Vice-Captain: K Melius.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, R Cato, K Melius, D Smith, D Charles, K Hodge, J Jeremiah, C Reynold, R Rogers, N Pascal, K Peters.

Captain: J Jeremiah | Vice-Captain: R Rogers.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra