BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Ginger Generals (GG) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Saturday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Bay Leaf Blasters have won one of their last two matches. They faced a loss against Clove Challengers by 7 wickets. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have secured a solitary victory in their last three matches. They won their last match against Saffron Strikers by 7 wickets.
These two teams have played a total of 6 matches. Ginger Generals have won 4 matches while Bay Leaf Blasters have won 2 matches.
BLB vs GG Match Details
The 12th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 17 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BLB vs GG, 12th Match
Date and Time: 17th May 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada
Pitch Report
The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
The last match played at this venue was between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
BLB vs GG Form Guide
BLB - Won 1 of their last 2 matches
GG - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
BLB vs GG Probable Playing XI
BLB Playing XI
No injury updates
T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth
GG Playing XI
No injury updates
J Jeremiah, J Gilkes, J Jeremiah, J Eugene, M Anil (wk), K Stewart, R Williams, D George, J Taylor, C Bartholomew
BLB vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Anil
M Anil is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Jerel Jeremiah
Jerel Jeremiah and Johann Jeremiah are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Johann Jeremiah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. K Cottoy is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
J Eugene
J Eugene and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Eugene will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has slammed 86 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. I Joseph is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
D George
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D George and D Alexander. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D George will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has picked up 4 wickets in the last three matches. J Taylor is another good bowler for today's match.
BLB vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices
J Eugene
J Eugene is one of the most crucial picks from Ginger Generals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 86 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches of the tournament.
M Narine
M Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 44 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for BLB vs GG, 12th Match
M Narine
I Joseph
J Eugene
D Walcott
D George
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Anil, D Douglas
Batters: Johann Jeremiah, Jerel Jeremiah
All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, J Eugene, D Walcott
Bowlers: D Alexander, D George, J Taylor
Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Anil, D Douglas
Batters: Johann Jeremiah
All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, J Eugene, D Walcott
Bowlers: D Alexander, D George, A Ramnauth, R Williams
