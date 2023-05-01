BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 14

The 14th match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) square off against the Ginger Generals (GG) on Tuesday, May 2. The National Cricket Stadium in St George's will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Bay Leaf Blasters have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win three of them. They currently sit pretty at the top of the table with six points under their belt. Blasters will try to win this match and maintain their position at the top of the table.

The Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have lost two of their four matches while one has ended in no result. They are currently fifth in the points table and will be looking to start climbing the ladder with a win in this match.

BLB vs GG Match Details

The 14th game of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 2 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLB vs GG, Match 14, Spice Isle T10 2023

Date and Time: May 2, 2023, Monday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

BLB vs GG Probable Playing XIs

BLB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BLB Probable Playing XI

Denis Smith, Devon Smith, C Croney, B Wavel, H Campbell, A Kelshon, N Shaba, K Hamilton, R Rogers, N Pascal, and B Nyron.

GG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GG Probable Playing XI

L Lawrence, S Charles, D Charles, G Keone, J Eugene, D Charles, J Jeremiah, A Beggs, A Dewar, R Nicklaus, R Williams, and L Williams.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denis Smith

Denis Smith opens the innings for his team and has been in decent batting form recently. He will be the ideal pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

Devon Smith

Devon Smith has provided his team with some positive starts in the tournament. He will be a great pick for the match from the batters category.

All-round

N Shaba

Shaba has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in recent matches. His ability to be impactful in either innings of the match makes him a brilliant choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

K Hamilton

Hamilton has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has picked up crucial wickets and will be a brilliant choice from the bowlers category for the match.

Five Must-Picks for BLB vs GG, Match 14

Denis Smith

Devon Smith

J Jeremiah

N Shaba

K Hamilton

BLB vs GGMatch Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top-order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: L Lawrence, D Smith

Batters: D Smith, J Eugene, H Campbell

All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah, A Kelshon, N Shaba

Bowlers: K Hamilton

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

BLB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: L Lawrence, D Smith

Batters: D Smith, J Eugene, H Campbell

All-rounders: A Dewar, A Beggs, J Jeremiah, A Kelshon, N Shaba

Bowlers: K Hamilton

Poll : 0 votes