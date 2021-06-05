BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 5, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters and Ginger Generals will clash in the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters are having a disastrous tournament so far, having won just one match out of the five they were part of. Their most recent defeat came against the Nutmeg Warriors, where they lost by 43 runs. As the tournament reaches the business end, the Blasters will look to get back to winning ways.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, are having more or less a similar story with just two wins and three defeats so far in the competition. In their previous match, they lost to the Saffron Strikers by 40 runs. The Generals are hoping for a turnaround before it gets too late.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Josh Noel, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams, Ronel Williams

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil(wk), McDonald Daniel, Narayan Sunil, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

Match: Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors, Match 18

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 5th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

Of late, batting first teams have been spot on with their willow-wielding, with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. However, the pitch tends to slow down a bit in the latter stages of the game and it gets a bit tough to bat during the second innings.

100 has been the average first innings score and captains winning the toss are likely to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs GG)

BLB vs GG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Markel Baptiste, McDonald Daniel, Sharkim Edwards, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Richard Rogers

Captain: Devon Smith Vice-captain: Roland Cato

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Anil, Devon Smith, Roland Cato, Charles Reynold, Markel Baptiste, McDonald Daniel, Deron Hypolite, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus, Ronel Williams

Captain: Roland Cato Vice-captain: McDonald Daniel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee