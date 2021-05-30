BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - May 31st, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Ginger Generals in the first match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters will be led by Devon Smith, who represented the West Indies in 96 international matches. He will be an important player in the top-order for the Blasters alongside their marquee player Denis Smith, a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, will be captained by Roland Cato. Although the 23-year-old lacks any T20 or T10 experience, he is expected to be a key player in the middle-order for the Generals.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters

Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George (spice player), Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Match Details

Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Match 1, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 31st May, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The last T20I played at the venue was a high-scoring thriller, with both sides scoring in excess of 200. We can expect scores above 100 in the Spice Isle T10, with teams batting first having a better record on this ground. While fast bowlers and medium pacers are expected to get fair assistance in the middle overs, spinners will hardly get any assistance from the pitch.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs GG)

BLB vs GG VDream11 Team Prediction - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Keone George, Jalon Olive, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald, Larry Edward, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams

Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Deron Hypolite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Matthew, Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Nelon Pascal

Captain: Josh Noel. Vice-captain: Roland Cato