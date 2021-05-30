BLB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - May 31st, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on Ginger Generals in the first match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.
The Bay Leaf Blasters will be led by Devon Smith, who represented the West Indies in 96 international matches. He will be an important player in the top-order for the Blasters alongside their marquee player Denis Smith, a wicketkeeper-batsman.
Ginger Generals, on the other hand, will be captained by Roland Cato. Although the 23-year-old lacks any T20 or T10 experience, he is expected to be a key player in the middle-order for the Generals.
Squads to choose from
Bay Leaf Blasters
Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.
Ginger Generals
Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan
Probable Playing XIs
Bay Leaf Blasters
Craig Williams, Denis Smith (spice player), Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards
Ginger Generals
Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George (spice player), Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan
Match Details
Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, Match 1, Spice Isle T10
Date and Time: 31st May, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Pitch Report
The last T20I played at the venue was a high-scoring thriller, with both sides scoring in excess of 200. We can expect scores above 100 in the Spice Isle T10, with teams batting first having a better record on this ground. While fast bowlers and medium pacers are expected to get fair assistance in the middle overs, spinners will hardly get any assistance from the pitch.
Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs GG)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Keone George, Jalon Olive, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald, Larry Edward, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams
Captain: Devon Smith. Vice-captain: Deron Hypolite
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Matthew, Devon Smith, Josh Noel, Roland Cato, Deron Hypolite, Daniel McDonald, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Nelon Pascal
Captain: Josh Noel. Vice-captain: Roland Cato