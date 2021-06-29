BLB vs ROT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Hungary match - June 30th, 2021

The Blinders Blizzards will take on The Royal Tigers in matches no. 9 and 10 of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021, at the GB Oval, Szodliget, on Wednesday.

The Blizzards are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from four games. The Tigers are just a spot above them, placed fourth, with a win and a loss from two games. Both the teams are coming off a defeat from their previous match in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as the captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team as the two sides meet in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021

#3 Sachin Chauhan

Blizzards’ skipper Sachin Chauhan is the leading run-scorer for his side in this edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 164.28.

Chauhan scored a quick-fire 44 off just 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 176 in his side’s previous match against the Cobra Cricket Club.

#2 Omer Zahid

Right-arm pacer Omer Zahid is the highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 so far. Playing for the Blizzards, he has picked up seven wickets from four games.

Zahid also got four wickets for 20 runs against the Budapest Blinders. The spell marked his best individual performance thus far in the tournament.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Tigers’ all-rounder Zeeshan Khan is having a decent run in this edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. He is the highest run-getter for his side with 117 runs from two games at an average of 117 and a strike rate of 229.41.

Zeeshan is also the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He smashed an unbeaten 81 off just 35 deliveries against the United Csalad, at a whopping strike rate of 231.4. Moreover, he has picked up two wickets and has been handy with the ball.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee