BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Matches 09 & 10 - June 30, 2021

Blinders Blizzards will be up against the Royal Tigers in back-to-back ECS T10 Hungary matches at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Wednesday.

Blinders Blizzards will be extremely disappointed with their performance in the ECS T10 Hungary this season. They have managed to pick up a single win from their four matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The Blizzards lost their last match to the Cobra Cricket Club by seven wickets while trying to defend 107 runs. They will be eager to win the upcoming double-header and improve their position in the ECS T10 Hungary standings.

Royal Tigers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and currently find themselves just above the Blinders Blizzards in the points table. The defending champions will head into Wednesday's fixtures on the back of a 33-run loss to United Csalad. The Tigers' bowling unit needs to step up and take some responsibility if they want to go all the way this season as well.

Squads to choose from

Blinders Blizzards

Omer Zahid, Hasnain Meer, Hemanth Perumal, Anup Gupta, Zubair Muzaffar Bhat, Muhammad Uzair, Jassi Singh, Amjad Aziz, Sachin Chauhan (C & WK), Rahul Goyal, Mehraj Haris, Usama Kajla, Kamran Wahid, Madhav Gupta, Ehsan Sherani, Ali Shan, Onur Ozkul and Ishfaq Bhat.

Royal Tigers

Sufiyan Mohammed, Habib Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja, Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar, Tonmoy Gomes, Akram Malik, Abhishek Kheterpal, Safi Zahir, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Venkata Narashiman, Emad Khan and Rabin Momin.

Probable Playing XIs

Blinders Blizzards

Sachin Chauhan (C & WK), Muhammad Uzair, Omer Zahid, Usama Kajla, Amjad Aziz, Anup Gupta, Rahul Goyal, Jassi Singh, Kamran Wahid, Hemanth Perumal, Onur Ozkul.

Royal Tigers

Khaibar Deldar (C), Zeeshan Khan, Stan Ahuja (WK), Harsh Mandhyan, Habib Deldar, Ruturaj Sawant, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhishek Kheterpal, Venkata Narashiman, Abhitesh Prashar, Akram Malik.

Match Details

Matches: Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, 9th & 10th matches, ECS T10 Hungary

Date & Time: 30th June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GB Oval has favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 Hungary matches. While the batsmen will enjoy playing on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs and pick up wickets. The track is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs ROT)

BLB vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Hungary

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Chauhan, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Omer Zahid, Ruturaj Sawant, Kamran Wahid.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Omer Zahid.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Chauhan, Stan Ahuja, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Amjad Aziz, Muhammad Uzair, Abhishek Kheterpal, Abhitesh Prashar, Omer Zahid, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Ruturaj Sawant.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Abhishek Kheterpal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar