BLB vs SS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Spice Isle T10 match - April 26th, 2023

The Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) and Saffron Strikers (SS) are set to face off in the second match of the Spice Isle T10 on Wednesday, April 26. The BLB vs SS match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Bay Leaf Blasters had a successful campaign last year as they ended up becoming the champions of the tournament. They finished second in the points table with 12 points, having won six out of the eight games they played, before putting up some excellent displays in the knockouts.

The Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, too had a decent outing last year as they managed to secure a place in the knockout rounds of the tournament. They finished fourth in the points table with six points, winning three of the eight games they played during the season.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the contest between the Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Ryan John | SS - 8.5 Credits

Ryan John is an experienced campaigner who has played in various T20 leagues around the world.

In his 17 List-A games, the talented all-rounder has notched up 17 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.67. Apart from his obvious bowling abilities, he has also scored 300 runs in those games and could make an impact with the bat as well.

John will be a steal pick in 8.5 credits for your BLB vs SS Dream11 team and is a no-brainer.

#2 Kem Charles | SS - 9 Credits

Kem Charles has been very accurate with his lines and lengths over the course of his career and he never allows the batters to play big shots against him. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker in last season's Spice Isle T10, picking up 14 wickets from 10 games at an economy rate of just under eight.

Charles' wicket-taking ability can fetch you a lot of fantasy points in the match between the Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers. Making him captain will multiply your returns as well.

#1 Devon Smith | BLB - 9 Credits

BLB's Devon Smith has national team experience, having played for the West Indies earlier in his career

Devon Smith is a very dangerous batter while playing in the shortest format of the game. The left-handed batter finished third in the leading run-scorers list of the Spice Isle T10 last season, having scored 264 runs from 11 games at a blistering strike rate of 160.

Smith's experience of representing West Indies at the international level could come in handy for the Bay Leaf Blasters against the Saffron Strikers. He is thus a must-have pick for this upcoming match.

