BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Saffron Strikers (SS) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Monday, May 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Ginger Generals by 64 runs. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Clove Challengers by 32 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 7 matches. Saffron Strikers have won only 1 match while Bay Leaf Blasters have won 6 matches.

BLB vs SS Match Details

The 16th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 19 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs SS, 16th Match

Date and Time: 19th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Cinnamon Pacers and Nutmeg Warriors, where a total of 170 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BLB vs SS Form Guide

BLB - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

SS - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

BLB vs SS Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Andrew (wk), S Brathwaite, N John, R Sylvester, A Thomas, J St. Paul, K Charles, D Cyrus, O Lewis, T Charles, N Pascal

BLB vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 111 runs in the last four matches. D Douglas is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Cottoy

K Cottoy and A Thomas are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Cottoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. R Sylvester is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Narine

K Charles and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 58 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. I Joseph is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Pascal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Lewis and N Pascal. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Pascal will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 7 wickets in the last five matches. D Alexander is another good bowler for today's match.

BLB vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Joseph

I Joseph is one of the most crucial picks from Bay Leaf Blasters as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 75 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last four matches.

M Narine

M Narine is another crucial pick from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 58 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs SS, 16th Match

M Narine

I Joseph

K Charles

S Brathwaite

N Pascal

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite, D Douglas

Batters: K Cottoy

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, D Walcott, J St. Paul, K Charles

Bowlers: D Alexander, N Pascal, O Lewis

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Batters: A Thomas

All-rounders: M Narine, I Joseph, D Walcott, J St. Paul, K Charles

Bowlers: D Alexander, N Pascal, O Lewis, D George

