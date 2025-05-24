BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Playoff 1

The first Playoff match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) squaring off against Saffron Strikers (SS) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Saturday, May 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bay Leaf Blasters have won two of their last eight matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Cinnamon Pacers by six wickets. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have won three of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Nutmeg Warriors by eight wickets.

The two teams have played a total of eight matches. Saffron Strikers have won only one match while Bay Leaf Blasters have won seven.

BLB vs SS Match Details

The first Playoff match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 24 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs SS, 1st Playoff Match

Date and Time: 24th May, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BLB vs SS Form Guide

BLB - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

SS - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

BLB vs SS Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

T Bishop, M Narine, K Cottoy, D Douglas (wk), B Wavel (wk), I Joseph, D George, C Blache, D Alexander, D Walcott, A Ramnauth

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Andrew (wk), S Brathwaite, N John, R Sylvester, A Thomas, J St. Paul, K Charles, D Cyrus, O Lewis, T Charles, N Pascal

BLB vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 160 runs in the last seven matches. B Wavel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Cottoy

K Cottoy and A Thomas are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Cottoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. R Sylvester is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Narine

K Charles and M Narine are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 118 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches. O Lewis is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Pascal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D George and N Pascal. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Pascal will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 11 runs in the last eight matches. D Alexander is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BLB vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Charles

K Charles is one of the most crucial picks from Saffron Strikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches.

M Narine

M Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Bay Leaf Blasters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 118 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLB vs SS, 1st Playoff Match

M Narine

K Charles

S Brathwaite

J St. Paul

N Pascal

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Batters: K Cottoy, R Sylvester

All-rounders: M Narine, D Walcott, J St. Paul, O Lewis, K Charles

Bowlers: D Alexander, N Pascal, D George

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Batters: K Cottoy

All-rounders: M Narine, D Walcott, J St. Paul, O Lewis, K Charles , I Joseph

Bowlers: D Alexander, N Pascal, F Charles

