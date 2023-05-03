BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 17

The Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) will take on the Saffron Strikers (SS) in the 17th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs SS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Bay Leaf Blasters have done quite well in the competition. They are second in the table with six points, having won three out of their five matches. Saffron Strikers, meanwhile, are fourth in the standings. They have won two of their five matches and have four points.

BLB vs SS Match Details, Spice Isle T10

Match 17 of Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The match is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 3rd May 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BLB vs SS Pitch Report

The National Cricket Stadium offers a balanced track. The last couple of matches at the venue have been relatively low-scoring affairs but the 100-run mark has been breached here on several occasions.

Last 5 matches (Spice Isle T10)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 91

Average second-innings score: 70.33

BLB vs SS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bay Leaf Blasters: L-W-W-L-W

Saffron Strikers: L-L-W-W-L

BLB vs SS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bay Leaf Blasters Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bay Leaf Blasters Probable Playing 11

DS Smith, Clint Croney, Benjamin Wavel (c), HD Campbell, Andrew Kelshon, Denis Smith (wk), Kharmal Hamilton, Richard Rogers, NT Pascal, Belfon Nyron, Alvin Ramnauth.

Saffron Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Saffron Strikers Probable Playing 11

Rishon Williams, Jervin Gian Benjamin (wk), Stephen Naitram, Matthew Anil, Ryan John, Shermon Lewis, Javel St.Paul, Darel Cyrus (c), Jamie Buddy, Delaney Alexander, Kem Charles.

BLB vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Smith (5 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 127.78)

D Smith could prove to be an interesting wicketkeeper choice for your Dream 11 fantasy team. He has scored 92 runs in five matchesat a strike rate of 127.78.

Top Batter pick

H Campbell (5 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 152.08)

H Campbell is his side's third-highest run-scorer in the Spice Isle T10 with 73 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 152.

Top All-rounder pick

N Shaba (5 matches, 21 runs and 5 wickets)

N Shaba could prove to be a useful all-rounder. He has hammered 21 runs and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team with five scalps.

Top Bowler pick

S Lewis (5 matches, 31 runs and 5 wickets)

S Lewis is the highest wicket-taker for Saffron Strikers with five wickets to his name. He has also hammered 31 runs so far.

BLB vs SS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is the leading run-scorer for the Bay Leaf Blasters, having amassed 174 runs in five matches at an average of 174 and a strike rate of 174.00. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BLB vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

R Williams

R Williams is the Saffron Strikers' top run-scorer with 120 runs in five games at a strike rate of 150. Williams also has a wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BLB vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Smith 174 runs 279 points R Williams 120 runs and 1 wicket 221 points S Lewis 31 runs and 5 wickets 218 points N Shaba 21 runs and 5 wickets 212 points D Smith 92 runs 210 points

BLB vs SS match expert tips

D Smith has made a strong impact in the Spice Isle T10 and could prove to be a reliable captaincy pick for your BLB vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Smith, J Gian Benjamin

Batters: D Smith (c), H Campbell

All-rounders: R Williams (vc), N Shaba, R John, K Charles

Bowlers: S Lewis, R Rogers, K Hamilton

BLB vs SS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Smith, J Gian Benjamin

Batters: D Smith, H Campbell

All-rounders: R Williams, N Shaba (c), R John, A Kelshon

Bowlers: S Lewis (vc), R Rogers, K Hamilton

