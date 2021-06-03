BLB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 3, 2021

The Bay Leaf Blasters and Saffron Strikers will square off in the 11th match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Bay Leaf Blasters aren’t having an ideal tournament as they have lost two matches and won just one so far in the competition. Their only victory came against Clove Challengers by eight wickets. The Blasters will hope for a turnaround in fortunes going forward and bag a better spot on the points table.

The Saffron Strikers, meanwhile, started the tournament with two back-to-back wins. However, they couldn’t extend their winning run as they lost to the Cinnamon Pacers in their third match by 10 runs. The Strikers will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from

Bay Leaf Blasters

Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith, Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Probable Playing XIs

Bay Leaf Blasters

Devon Smith (c), Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Amikel Dubissette, Sharkim Edwards, Deron Hypolite, Jalon Olive, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), Craig Williams

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (c), Kern Charles, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

Match Details

Match: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Saffron Strikers, Match 11

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 3rd June, 9:30 PM

Pitch report

The ball has been coming nicely onto the bat at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and the bowlers are finding it tough to bowl with the right lines and lengths.

The average first innings score is around 100. The captain winning the toss would opt to bowl first as the chasing sides have a better win record on this surface.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BLB vs SS)

BLB vs SS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Lendon Lawrence, Alex Moses, Leon Chichester, Kern Charles, Ryan John, Markel Baptiste, Laurie Williams, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette

Captain: Kern Charles Vice-captain: Devon Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Lendon Lawrence, St Nickozi Hillaire, Craig Williams, Kern Charles, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Laurie Williams, Richard Rogers, Jenson Phillip

Captain: Denis Smith Vice-captain: Lendon Lawrence

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee