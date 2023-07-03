BLB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 2

The 2th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Blinders Blizzards (BLB) squaring off against United Csalad (UCB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get a best possible start.

United Csalad will give it their all to win the match, but Blinders Blizzards are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLB vs UCB Match Details

The 2th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 3 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLB vs UCB, Match 2

Date and Time: 3rd July 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch.

BLB vs UCB Form Guide

BLB - Will be playing their first match

UCB - Will be playing their first match

BLB vs UCB Probable Playing XI

BLB Playing XI

No injury updates

M Ikram (wk), A Khan, W Khalid, I Khan, O Zahid, N Liyanage, A Hafeez, M Hasnain, A Shabaz, M Ali, F Shaukat

UCB Playing XI

No injury updates

V Ravindran (wk), A Pattanaik, S Madhu, J Murrell, K Ahmed, A Darapureddy, M Fontaine, H Tyagi, F Farrell, G Abbas, A Murugesan

BLB vs UCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ikram

M Ikram is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Ravindran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Khalid

M Ahuja and S Madhu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Murrell played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Darapureddy

A Darapureddy and A Hafeez are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Zahid is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Abbas and M Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shabaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLB vs UCB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Hafeez

A Hafeez will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

A Darapureddy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Darapureddy as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad, Match 2

A Hafeez

A Darapureddy

O Zahid

M Fontaine

J Murrell

Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ikram

Batters: W Khalid, S Madhu, J Murrell

All-rounders: M Fontaine (vc), A Hafeez, A Darapureddy (c), O Zahid

Bowlers: A Shabaz, G Abbas, M Ali

Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ikram

Batters: S Madhu, J Murrell

All-rounders: M Fontaine (vc), A Hafeez, A Darapureddy (c), O Zahid, N Liyanage, H Tyagi

Bowlers: G Abbas, M Ali

