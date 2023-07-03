BLB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Hungary T10, Match 2

The 2th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will see Blinders Blizzards (BLB) squaring off against United Csalad (UCB) at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLB vs UCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get a best possible start.
United Csalad will give it their all to win the match, but Blinders Blizzards are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
BLB vs UCB Match Details
The 2th match of the ECS Hungary T10 will be played on July 3 at the GB Oval, Szodliget in Hungary. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BLB vs UCB, Match 2
Date and Time: 3rd July 2023, 2:45 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget, Hungary
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch.
BLB vs UCB Form Guide
BLB - Will be playing their first match
UCB - Will be playing their first match
BLB vs UCB Probable Playing XI
BLB Playing XI
No injury updates
M Ikram (wk), A Khan, W Khalid, I Khan, O Zahid, N Liyanage, A Hafeez, M Hasnain, A Shabaz, M Ali, F Shaukat
UCB Playing XI
No injury updates
V Ravindran (wk), A Pattanaik, S Madhu, J Murrell, K Ahmed, A Darapureddy, M Fontaine, H Tyagi, F Farrell, G Abbas, A Murugesan
BLB vs UCB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Ikram
M Ikram is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Ravindran is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
W Khalid
M Ahuja and S Madhu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Murrell played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
A Darapureddy
A Darapureddy and A Hafeez are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Zahid is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.
Bowlers
M Ali
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Abbas and M Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shabaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
BLB vs UCB match captain and vice-captain choices
A Hafeez
A Hafeez will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.
A Darapureddy
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Darapureddy as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad, Match 2
A Hafeez
A Darapureddy
O Zahid
M Fontaine
J Murrell
Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Ikram
Batters: W Khalid, S Madhu, J Murrell
All-rounders: M Fontaine (vc), A Hafeez, A Darapureddy (c), O Zahid
Bowlers: A Shabaz, G Abbas, M Ali
Blinders Blizzards vs United Csalad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Ikram
Batters: S Madhu, J Murrell
All-rounders: M Fontaine (vc), A Hafeez, A Darapureddy (c), O Zahid, N Liyanage, H Tyagi
Bowlers: G Abbas, M Ali