BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 30

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 30th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BLD vs CCL Dream11 prediction.

The Blue Devils have been in good form in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Having played four matches so far, they have a win-loss record of 3-1. The Cocrico Cavaliers, meanwhile, lost their first two games before winning two on the trot. They lost their last game and will be looking to return to winning ways once again.

BLD vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

The 30th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between the Blue Devils and the Cocrico Cavaliers will be played on December 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 7:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs CCL, Match 30, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

Date & Time: December 2nd 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

BLD vs CCL Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently posted big scores here and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Friday.

BLD vs CCL Form Guide (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

Blue Devils: W, L, W, W

Cocrico Cavaliers: L, W, W, L, L

BLD vs CCL Probable Playing 11 today

Blue Devils team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Blue Devils Probable Playing XI: Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Hakeem Mitchell, Navin Bidaisee, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Aamir Ali-l, Nick Ramlal, Joshua James, Uthman Muhammad, Vishan Jagessar

Cocrico Cavaliers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing XI: Amir Jangoo (wk), Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Jesse Bootan, Rajeev Ramnath, Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcan, Jabari Mills, Cephas Cooper, Anderson Mahase, Shaaron Lewis.

Today’s BLD vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amir Jangoo (5 innings, 148 runs)

Amir Jangoo has been in excellent batting form. He has amassed 148 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 182.72 with the help of 10 sixes and 11 fours.

Top Batter Pick

Ramesh Brijlal (5 innings, 8 runs, 4 wickets)

Ramesh Brijlal hasn't fired with the bat but has been amongst the wickets. He has four scalps to his name at an economy rate of 9.44.

Top All-rounder Pick

Terrance Hinds (5 innings, 29 runs, 4 wickets)

Terrance Hinds may be expensive with the ball but has a knack for picking up wickets. He has taken four wickets in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Joshua James (4 innings, 114 runs, 2 wickets)

Joshua James has batted really well, having accumulated 114 runs while striking at 247.83. He has smashed 12 sixes. James has also taken two wickets.

BLD vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (4 innings, 197 runs)

Nicholas Sookdeosingh is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 with 197 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 218.89. He has smashed 19 fours and 14 sixes.

Jabari Mills (3 innings, 4 wickets, 26 runs)

Jabari Mills has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has taken four wickets in five overs across three outings. He has also chipped in with 26 runs at a strike rate of 136.84.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nicholas Sookdeosingh 197 runs in 4 innings Jabari Mills 26 runs & 4 wickets in 3 innings Ramesh Brijlal 8 runs & 4 wickets in 5 innings Amir Jangoo 148 runs in 5 innings Joshua James 114 runs & 2 wickets in 4 innings

BLD vs CCL match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders could be key and hence, the likes of Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Amir Jangoo, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jabari Mills, and Joshua James will be the ones to watch out for in the BLD vs CCL game.

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Nicholas Sookdeosingh (c), Hakeem Mitchell, Ramesh Brijlal

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Jabari Mills (vc), Aamir Ali-l

Bowlers: Joshua James, Vishan Jagessar, Shaaron Lewis

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo (vc)

Batters: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Jesse Bootan, Navin Bidaisee

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Aamir Ali-l

Bowlers: Joshua James (c), Anderson Mahase, Shaaron Lewis

