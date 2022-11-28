BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 17

The Blue Devils (BLD) will be up against the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

The Blue Devils won their first match of the competition recently against the Leatherback Giants. The Devils batted first and posted 98/6 on the board. In response, their bowlers bowled well and restricted the opposition to a score of just 80/8 and won by 18 runs.

The Cocrico Cavaliers, meanwhile, lost their most recent match against the Soca King by nine wickets. The opposition chased down the target of 91 set by them inside just 6.1 overs. The Cocrico Cavaliers had earlier lost to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 38 runs.

BLD vs CCL Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 17

Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BLD vs CCL Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 93

Average second innings score: 76.5

BLD vs CCL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Blue Devils: W

Cocrico Cavaliers: L-L

BLD vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Blue Devils Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Blue Devils Probable Playing 11

N Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, M Patrick, Mbeki Joseph, Hakeem Mitchell, Christopher Vincent (C), Joshua James, Kyle Ramdoo, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, and Jordan Samkaran.

Cocrico Cavaliers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11

Jesse Bootan, C Cooper, Adrian Cooper, Rajeev Ramnath, T Hinds, Mario Belcan, Amir Jangoo(C), Ramesh Brijlal, Jabari Mills, Philton Williams, and Shaaron Lewis.

BLD vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jangoo (5 matches, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 105.56)

A Jangoo will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking for a longer stay at the crease here.

Top Batter pick

R Brijlal (5 matches, 8 runs and 1 wicket)

R Brijlal has not been able to impose himself fully on proceedings. He has scored only eight runs and has also scalped just one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

T Hinds (3 matches, 16 runs and 2 wickets)

T Hinds has also looked in solid touch with both the bat and the ball so far. He has amassed 16 runs and has also picked up a couple of wickets.

Top Bowler pick

V Jagessar (3 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

V Jagessar has bowled brilliantly for the Blue Devils so far. In three matches, he has scalped two wickets at a strong economy rate of 5.50.

BLD vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

C Vincent

C Vincent could prove to be instrumental for his side. He has scored 12 runs and has also taken two wickets. He has bowled at an economy rate of 7.50.

P Williams

P Williams is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has scalped three wickets but has been quite expensive.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Vincent 12 runs and 2 wickets 102 points P Williams 3 wickets 93 points T Hinds 16 runs and 2 wickets 87 points V Jagessar 2 wickets 84 points U Muhammad 2 wickets 74 points

BLD vs CCL match expert tips

C Vincent is a proven player for his side and he could be important for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy.

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: R Brijlal, A Cooper, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan

Bowlers: P Williams, K Jagessar, U Muhammad, A Mahase

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: R Brijlal, J Bootan, A Cooper

All-rounders: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan

Bowlers: P Williams, K Jagessar, U Muhammad, J James

