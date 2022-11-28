BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 17

The Blue Devils (BLD) will be up against the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.
The Blue Devils won their first match of the competition recently against the Leatherback Giants. The Devils batted first and posted 98/6 on the board. In response, their bowlers bowled well and restricted the opposition to a score of just 80/8 and won by 18 runs.
The Cocrico Cavaliers, meanwhile, lost their most recent match against the Soca King by nine wickets. The opposition chased down the target of 91 set by them inside just 6.1 overs. The Cocrico Cavaliers had earlier lost to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 38 runs.
BLD vs CCL Match Details, Match 17
The Match 17 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BLD vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 17
Date and Time: November 29, 2022, 3.00 am IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
BLD vs CCL Pitch Report
The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 93
Average second innings score: 76.5
BLD vs CCL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Blue Devils: W
Cocrico Cavaliers: L-L
BLD vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match
Blue Devils Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Blue Devils Probable Playing 11
N Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, M Patrick, Mbeki Joseph, Hakeem Mitchell, Christopher Vincent (C), Joshua James, Kyle Ramdoo, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, and Jordan Samkaran.
Cocrico Cavaliers Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11
Jesse Bootan, C Cooper, Adrian Cooper, Rajeev Ramnath, T Hinds, Mario Belcan, Amir Jangoo(C), Ramesh Brijlal, Jabari Mills, Philton Williams, and Shaaron Lewis.
BLD vs CCL Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
A Jangoo (5 matches, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 105.56)
A Jangoo will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking for a longer stay at the crease here.
Top Batter pick
R Brijlal (5 matches, 8 runs and 1 wicket)
R Brijlal has not been able to impose himself fully on proceedings. He has scored only eight runs and has also scalped just one wicket.
Top All-rounder pick
T Hinds (3 matches, 16 runs and 2 wickets)
T Hinds has also looked in solid touch with both the bat and the ball so far. He has amassed 16 runs and has also picked up a couple of wickets.
Top Bowler pick
V Jagessar (3 matches, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)
V Jagessar has bowled brilliantly for the Blue Devils so far. In three matches, he has scalped two wickets at a strong economy rate of 5.50.
BLD vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices
C Vincent
C Vincent could prove to be instrumental for his side. He has scored 12 runs and has also taken two wickets. He has bowled at an economy rate of 7.50.
P Williams
P Williams is the leading wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has scalped three wickets but has been quite expensive.
5 Must-picks with players stats for BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BLD vs CCL match expert tips
C Vincent is a proven player for his side and he could be important for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy.
BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo
Batters: R Brijlal, A Cooper, N Sookdeosingh
All-rounders: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan
Bowlers: P Williams, K Jagessar, U Muhammad, A Mahase
BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo
Batters: R Brijlal, J Bootan, A Cooper
All-rounders: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan
Bowlers: P Williams, K Jagessar, U Muhammad, J James