BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 3

Blue Devils (BLD) will be up against Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in Match 3 of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 3.

Blue Devils and Cocrico Cavaliers will get their campaigns up and running with this clash against each other. In the previous edition of the tournament held earlier this year, Blue Devils won only five out of their 10 games and finished in fourth place in the table.

Meanwhile, Cocrico Cavaliers secured just a single win and were at the bottom of the table with just three points to their name.

BLD vs CCL Match Details, Match 3

The Match 3 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 22 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 3

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BLD vs CCL Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is expected to be competitive, with both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come onto the bat well, which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. This will be the third match of the competition here.

BLD vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Blue Devils Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Blue Devils Probable Playing 11

Kyle Ramdoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mbeki Joseph, Navin Bidaisee, Matthew Patrick, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Vishan Jagessar, Shannon Gabriel, Joshua James, Jordan Samkaran

Cocrico Cavaliers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11

Brandon Maharaj, Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Ramesh Brijlal, Rajeev Ramnath, Jabari Mills, Cephas Cooper, Mario Belcan, Shaaron Lewis, Philton Williams, Tevon Jadoo

BLD vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jangoo (118 runs in 9 T20 matches)

A Jangoo will be the best wicket-keeper choice for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has played nine T20 matches and scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 80.27.

Top Batter pick

N Sookdeosingh (72 runs in 6 List A matches)

N Sookdeosingh could prove to be a reliable player in the batting unit. He has amassed 72 runs in six List A games in his domestic career.

Top All-rounder pick

V Mohan (381 runs and 19 wickets in 21 List A matches)

V Mohan has more experience in List A cricket. Having played 21 games, he has slammed 381 runs at an average of close to 20 and has also taken 19 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Mahase

A Mahase is a renowned bowler in West Indies cricket circles. He will be looking to make a big impact here.

BLD vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

T Hinds

T Hinds could prove to be instrumental for his side. He has scored 26 runs and has taken seven wickets in six List A appearances. He also scored 205 runs and took six wickets in the previous edition of the Trinidad T10 Blast.

C Vincent

C Vincent was the highest wicket-taker in the last season of the Trinidad T10 Blast. He had taken 11 wickets in 11 games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats T Hinds 205 runs and 6 wickets last season C Vincent 12 wickets last season V Mohan 381 runs and 19 wickets in 21 List A matches A Jangoo 118 runs in 9 T20 matches N Sookdeosingh 72 runs in 6 List A matches

BLD vs CCL match expert tips

T Hinds is a proven player for his side and he could be an important player for your BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy.

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batter: A Cooper, N Sookdeosingh, R Brijlal

All-rounder: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan

Bowler: A Mahase, J James, P Williams, S Gabriel

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo, B Maharaj

Batter: A Cooper, N Sookdeosingh, R Brijlal

All-rounder: C Vincent, T Hinds, V Mohan

Bowler: A Mahase, J James, S Gabriel

