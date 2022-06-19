BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 23

The Blue Devils (BLD) will face the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 23rd game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, June 19.

The Blue Devils got a much-needed win in their previous game. They defeated the Steepan Strikers by three runs in a close, thrilling game for their first win of the tournament after losing five straight.

The Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, have won two consecutive matches, defeating the Leatherback Giants and Soca Kings by 37 and five runs, respectively. They are currently ranked second in the table with 11 points in seven games, while the Blue Devils are ranked last.

BLD vs CCL Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Vikash Mohan (c), Shannon Gabriel, Christopher Vincent, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim

CCL

Denesh Ramdin (c&wk), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Strassark Sankar, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Akeem Alvarez, Adrian Cooper, Suraj Seepaul

Match Details

BLD vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Both sides would prefer to chase here. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's BLD vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denesh Ramdin: He's gotten a crucial start in each game so far and will look to convert it into a big innings in the upcoming games. Given his solid technique and temperament, he is a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: He has consistently performed runs for CCL at the top of the order. He has scored 105 runs at an average of 26.25 in four games, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Christopher Vincent: Vincent is an excellent all-rounder who has done well with the ball throughout the tournament. He has taken four wickets at an impressive average of 17.50 in four matches and is also quite a handy batter in the middle order. Given his potential and ability, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rakesh Maharaj: Maharaj has looked brilliant so far, making good use of his pace and variations, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 22.50 in four games.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLD vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Ansil Bhagan (BLD): 88 points

Bryan Charles (CCL): 45 points

Akeem Alvarez (CCL): 76 points

Key stats for BLD vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Stephawn Solomon – Four wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.50

Ramesh Brijlal - Four wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.75

Amir Jangoo – 157 runs in four games; batting average: 52.33

BLD vs CCL Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

BLD vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mario Belcon, Jesse Bootan, Ramesh Brijlal, Vikash Mohan, Christopher Vincent, Shannon Gabriel, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj.

Captain: Ramesh Brijlal | Vice-captain: Jesse Bootan

BLD vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mario Belcon, Jesse Bootan, Ramesh Brijlal, Vikash Mohan, Christopher Vincent, Shannon Gabriel, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj.

Captain: Christopher Vincent | Vice-captain: Denesh Ramdin

