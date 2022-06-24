BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Final

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 final at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, June 24.

The Blue Devils pulled off a brilliant win against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the semi-finals, with Rayad Emrit starring with both the bat and ball. They have found their groove in recent games and will start as the slight favorites. However, the Leatherback Giants have also been in decent form, with Saiba Bootasingh leading the way for them in semi-finals. With the Trinidad T10 Blast trophy up for grabs, a thrilling game beckons at the Brian Lara Stadium.

BLD vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

BLD XI

Mario Belcon, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Aaron Alfred (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Vishan Jagessar, Chris Vincent, Dejourn Charles, Shannon Gabriel, Kyle Roopchand and Damion Joachim.

LBG XI

Mark Deyal, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Kjorn Ottley, Terrance Hinds (c), Yannic Cariah, Sanjay Jawahir, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Narad Kissoondath (wk) and Denzil Antoine.

Match Details

BLD vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Final

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the ball likely to skid on nicely in the early overs. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and offer more turn to the spinners in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be tkey, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 90 should be a par score at the venue, both teams are capable of going above and beyond the 100-run mark.

Today's BLD vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaron Alfred: Aaron Alfred has been decent for the Blue Devils, coming up with valuable contributions in the middle order. Although his form has tailed off in recent games, Alfred is capable of scoring quick runs right from the word go. With Kissoondath unlikely to bat higher up the order, Alfred stands out as the ideal option in the wicket-keepers department.

Batter

Kjorn Ottley: Kjorn Ottley is a household name on the Trinidad and Tobago cricketing circuit, given his knack for scoring big runs in the longer formats. Although he hasn't scored many runs in the tournament, Ottley is well and truly capable of having an impact with the bat. Given his ability against both pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal has been sensational for the Leatherback Giants, scoring 187 runs and picking up eight wickets in nine matches. While his bowling has come as a pleasant surprise for the Giants, it is his batting exploits that will be key. Given the form that he is in, Deyal is a must-have in your BLD vs LBG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shannon Gabriel: Although Shannon Gabriel didn't pick up any wickets in the previous game, he concededed just the 13 runs in his two overs, serving the Blue Devils well in the middle and death overs, Gabriel is capable of generating extra pace and bounce off the surface with his short ball being a key asset. With the conditions suiting Gabriel, he is a decent pick in your BLD vs LBG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (BLD)

Rayad Emrit (BLD)

Terrance Hinds (LBG)

Important stats for BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Rayad Emrit - 5/11 vs SLS in the previous game

Nicholas Sookdeosingh - 29(20) vs SLS in the previous game

Mark Deyal - 187 runs in 9 matches in this tournament, Average: 23.37

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Alfred, K Ottley, N Sookdeosingh, J Alfred, R Emrit, M Deyal, T Hinds, C Vincent, S Gabriel, D Joachim and K Isaac.

Captain: M Deyal. Vice-captain: N Sookdeosingh.

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Alfred, S Batoosingh, N Sookdeosingh, J Alfred, R Emrit, M Deyal, T Hinds, C Vincent, S Gabriel, D Charles and K Isaac.

Captain: C Vincent. Vice-captain: M Deyal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far