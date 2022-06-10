BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 6

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Leatherback Giants (LBG) in Match 6 of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Saturday, June 11. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host this contest.

Both teams began their campaign with a match against each other. On that occasion, the Giants came on top and won the match by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Blue Devils could only manage a score of 86/6 in their 10 overs. The target of 87 was successfully chased down by the Leatherback Giants on the penultimate ball.

BLD vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

BLD XI

Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan.

LBG XI

Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Crystian Thurton, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Denzil Antoine, Justin Gangoo, Matthew Patrick.

Match Details

Match: BLD vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 6.

Date and Time: 11 June, 2022, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium is known to have a balanced surface and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s BLD vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Mills is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order and is safe behind the stumps.

Batters

D Antoine is a great player to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. Despite being listed as a batter, he picked up three wickets in the previous game.

All-rounders

M Deyal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 140 in the last match and could prove to be a solid captaincy pick for your BLD vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Hinds is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored nine runs and taken a wicket this season.

R Emrit score 19 runs in the previous match and can prove to be handy here. He has enormous experience and will be hoping to make it count.

Bowlers

A Bhagan has done a more than decent job with the ball in hand and picked up two wickets in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

D Antoine (Leatherback Giants) – 101 points.

A Bhagan (Blue Devils) – 72 points.

K Isaac (Leatherback Giants) – 70 points.

T Hinds (Leatherback Giants) – 56 points.

J Alfred (Leatherback Giants) – 42 points.

Important stats for BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

D Antoine: Three wickets.

A Bhagan: Two wickets.

K Isaac: Two wickets.

R Emrit: 19 runs.

C Vincent: 18 runs.

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today

Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mills, D Antoine, J Alfred, N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, T Hinds, R Emrit, C Vincent, A Bhagan, K Isaac, U Muhammad.

Captain: M Deyal | Vice-Captain: R Emrit.

Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mills, D Antoine, J Alfred, N Sookdeosingh, M Deyal, R Emrit, C Vincent, A Bhagan, K Isaac, U Muhammad, S Gabriel.

Captain: D Antoine | Vice-Captain: C Vincent.

