BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 28

The 28th match (BLD vs LBG) of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Leatherback Giants squaring off against the Rungetters Blue Devils at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, December 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams have had a disastrous season and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Leatherback Giants have won none of their last four matches. The Rungetters Blue Devils, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches in this year's T10 tournament.

The Leatherback Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Rungetters Blue Devils have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLD vs LBG Match Details

The 28th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on December 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs LBG, Match 28

Date and Time: 2nd December 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, where a total of 177 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BLD vs LBG Form Guide

BLD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

LBG - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

BLD vs LBG Probable Playing XI

BLD Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Navin Bidaisee, Vikash Mohan, Christopher Vincent, Aamir Ali-l, Joshua James, Uthman Muhammad, and Vishan Jagessar

LBG Playing XI

No injury updates

Kjorn Ottley ©, Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaad Harris, Joshua Ramdoo, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Vikesh Harrylochan

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Julian

L Julian is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Ramdoo is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Sookdeosingh

S Batoosingh and N Sookdeosingh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Antoine has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Mohan

C Vincent and V Mohan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. V Harrylochan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Joachim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Joachim and J James. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. U Muhammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLD vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Antoine

D Antoine is expected to bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 15 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

N Sookdeosingh

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make N Sookdeosingh the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BLD vs LBG, Match 28

N Sookdeosingh

D Antoine

V Mohan

S Batoosingh

J James

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Julian, N Kissoondath

Batters: N Sookdeosingh, S Batoosingh, D Antoine, H Mitchell

All-rounders: V Mohan, C Vincent

Bowlers: J James, D Joachim, U Muhammad

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Julian

Batters: N Sookdeosingh, S Batoosingh, D Antoine, N Bidaisee

All-rounders: V Mohan, C Vincent, V Harrylochan

Bowlers: J James, D Joachim, U Muhammad

