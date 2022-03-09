BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 28

Blue Devils (BLD) will face Leatherback Giants in the 28th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Thursday, March 10.
Both teams will be up for a good contest because they are in top form. With six wins in nine games, the Leatherback Giants are second in the points table and feel confident of making the play-offs.
Meanwhile, Blue Devils must have suffered a setback after losing by seven wickets to Soca King in their previous match. They are looking forward to winning this match in order to put themselves in a better position.
BLD vs LBG Probable Playing XIs
BLD
Stevan Katwaroo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Crystian Thurton, Rayad Emrit (c), Kharry Pierre, Navin Stewart, Kerwin Sirju, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan
LBG
Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Kamil Pooran, Stephan Solomon, Terrance Hinds (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Vishan Jagessar, Namir Suepal, Sion Hackett
Match Details
Match: Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022
Date and Time: March 10, 2022; 12:15 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. Choosing to bat first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.
Today's BLD vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Nicholas Pooran: He is known for his quick bat swings and big innings. The tournament has been fantastic for him thus far as he has scored 218 runs at an average of 218.00 in five games.
Batters
Jyd Goolie: He is a reliable performer for his team. Goolie has scored 264 runs at an average of 52.80 in eight games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
All-rounders
Terrance Hinds: Hinds has so far impressed with his all-round performance. He has scored 191 runs at an average of 21.22 while taking five wickets in nine games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Bowlers
Christopher Vincent: He is the leading wicket-taker for his side, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.60.
Five best players to pick in BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team
Teshawn Castro (BLD): 282 points
Kamil Pooran (LBG): 189 points
Navin Stewart (BLD): 337 points
Sion Hackett (LBG): 278 points
Ansil Bhagan (BLD): 276 points
Key stats for BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team
Vishan Jagessar – Eight wickets in eight games; bowling economy: 8.15
Rayad Emrit - 70 runs and eight wickets in eight games; bowling economy: 10.00
Amir Jangoo – 255 runs in eight games; batting average: 36.43
BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Jyd Goolie, Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan.
Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Jyd Goolie, Kamil Pooran, Teshawn Castro, Vishan Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan.
Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent.