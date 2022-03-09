BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 28

Blue Devils (BLD) will face Leatherback Giants in the 28th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Thursday, March 10.

Both teams will be up for a good contest because they are in top form. With six wins in nine games, the Leatherback Giants are second in the points table and feel confident of making the play-offs.

Meanwhile, Blue Devils must have suffered a setback after losing by seven wickets to Soca King in their previous match. They are looking forward to winning this match in order to put themselves in a better position.

BLD vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Stevan Katwaroo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Crystian Thurton, Rayad Emrit (c), Kharry Pierre, Navin Stewart, Kerwin Sirju, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan

LBG

Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Alfred (wk), Kamil Pooran, Stephan Solomon, Terrance Hinds (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Vishan Jagessar, Namir Suepal, Sion Hackett

Match Details

Match: Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: March 10, 2022; 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. Choosing to bat first should be the preferred option for the team that wins the toss.

Today's BLD vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: He is known for his quick bat swings and big innings. The tournament has been fantastic for him thus far as he has scored 218 runs at an average of 218.00 in five games.

Batters

Jyd Goolie: He is a reliable performer for his team. Goolie has scored 264 runs at an average of 52.80 in eight games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Terrance Hinds: Hinds has so far impressed with his all-round performance. He has scored 191 runs at an average of 21.22 while taking five wickets in nine games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Christopher Vincent: He is the leading wicket-taker for his side, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.60.

Five best players to pick in BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Teshawn Castro (BLD): 282 points

Kamil Pooran (LBG): 189 points

Navin Stewart (BLD): 337 points

Sion Hackett (LBG): 278 points

Ansil Bhagan (BLD): 276 points

Key stats for BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Vishan Jagessar – Eight wickets in eight games; bowling economy: 8.15

Rayad Emrit - 70 runs and eight wickets in eight games; bowling economy: 10.00

Amir Jangoo – 255 runs in eight games; batting average: 36.43

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction

BLD vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Jyd Goolie, Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Terrance Hinds

BLD vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Nicholas Pooran, Jyd Goolie, Kamil Pooran, Teshawn Castro, Vishan Jagessar, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Nicholas Pooran | Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar