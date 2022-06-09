BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 3

The Blue Devils (BLD) will face the Leatherback Giants in the third game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Thursday, June 9. Both teams' first matches have been called off, and they are eager to get started in the tournament.

With Rayad Emrit and Shannon Gabriel for the Blue Devils, and Terrance Hinds and Mark Deyal for the Leatherback Giants, both teams have a good mix of young as well as experienced players.

The Leatherback Giants' recent form has been better, with the team winning three of their last five games, while the Blue Devils would like to get a fresh start to the tournament after winning only one of their last five games.

BLD vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan

LBG

Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Crystian Thurton, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Jabari Mills, Denzil Antoine, Justin Gangoo, Matthew Patrick

Match Details

Match: Blue Devils vs Leatherback Giants, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 9, 2022; 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is fairly balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will see some action with the new ball. The team that wins the toss would prefer to bat first.

Today's BLD vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jabari Mills: He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper position; he can contribute with the bat and is also useful behind the stumps. He scored 69 runs off 46 bowls during his last appearance in the domestic tournamet.

Batters

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: He is a hard-hitter and technically sound batter who is currently on fire. He has scored 254 runs in his last five games this year, making him the ultimate must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit: Hinds impressed with his all-round performance in the same tournament earlier this year. Although he has not scored many runs with the bat, he has taken eight wickets in his last five games and could be a great asset to your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Shannon Gabriel: He is well-known for his pace and ability to swing the ball both ways. His experience makes him a valuable addition to your fantasy team but his recent performances have been disappointing, with only three wickets in his last five games.

Five best players to pick in BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Vishan Jagessar (BLD)

Crystian Thurton (LBG)

Navin Bidaisee (BLD)

Keon Isaac (LBG)

Ansil Bhagan (BLD)

Key stats for BLD vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal – 18 runs and three wickets in his last three games

Christopher Vincent - 19 runs and four wickets in his last five games

Saiba Batoosingh – 87 runs and one wicket in his last five games

BLD vs LBG Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

BLD vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jabari Mills, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Saiba Batoosingh, Crystian Thurton, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Andrew Rambaran.

Captain: Mark Deyal | Vice-captain: Rayad Emrit

BLD vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jabari Mills, Navin Bidaisee, Saiba Batoosingh, Jahron Alfred, Rayad Emrit, Terrance Hinds, Christopher Vincent, Mark Deyal, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Mark Deyal | Vice-captain: Rayad Emrit.

