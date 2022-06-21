BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 28

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Soca King (SCK) in the 28th match of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The Blue Devils are among the worst performing teams in the tournament as they are yet to taste victory in their last five matches. The Soca Kings are among the top teams in this year's tournament and have won three out of their last six matches by big margins.

The Blue Devils will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Soca King is a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by the Soca King.

BLD vs SCK Probable Playing XI

SCK Playing XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Lyndell Nelson, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran (wk), Chadeon Raymond, Jon Russ Jagessar, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Kavesh Kantasingh

BLD Playing XI

Navin Bidaisee, Dejourn Charles, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Vikash Mohan (c), Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Shannon Gabriel, Ansil Bhagan, Damion Joachim

Match Details

BLD vs SCK, Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: June 22, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Alfred, who has excelled in the previous year's Trinidad T10 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

K Kallicharan and I Rajah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Belcan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

C Vincent and J Mohammed are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Mohan is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sankar and J Russ. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Joachim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BLD vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

C Vincent (BLD)

J Mohammed (SCK)

V Mohan (BLD)

Blue Devils vs Soca King: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Kallicharan - 223 runs

J Russ - Seven wickets

C Vincent - 42 runs and six wickets

Blue Devils vs Soca King Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Alfred, K Kallicharan, I Rajah, N Sookdeosingh, J Mohammed, C Raymond, C Vincent, V Mohan, S Sankar, D Joachim, J Russ

Captain: C Vincent Vice Captain: V Mohan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Alfred, K Kallicharan, I Rajah, M Belcan, J Mohammed, V Jagessar, C Vincent, V Mohan, S Sankar, S Gabriel, J Russ

Captain: C Vincent Vice Captain: J Mohammed

