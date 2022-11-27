BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Rungetters Blue Devils (BLD) squaring off against the Soca Kings (SCK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, November 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SCK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Soca Kings have won both of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Rungetters Blue Devils, on the other hand, have won their last match against the Leatherback Giants by 18 runs.

The Soca Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Rungetters Blue Devils have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BLD vs SCK Match Details

The 13th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs SCK, Match 13

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BLD vs SCK Form Guide

BLD - W

SCK - W W

BLD vs SCK Probable Playing XI

BLD Playing XI

No injury updates

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Aamir Ali-I, Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Vikash Mohan (c), Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad, Joshua James

SCK Playing XI

No injury updates

Kirstan Kallicharan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed (c), Akiel Cooper, Jon Russ Jagessar, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akheel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), Jalarnie Seales

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Charles

D Charles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

Batters

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed and K Kallicharan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Sookdeosingh has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Narine

S Hackett and S Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. C Vincent is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Gabriel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J James and S Gabriel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Russ is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BLD vs SCK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Narine

S Narine is expected to bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches.

K Kallicharan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make K Kallicharan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form.

5 Must-Picks for BLD vs SCK, Match 13

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed

S Narine

S Gabriel

S Hackett

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Charles

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: S Narine, S Hackett, C Vincent, V Mohan

Bowlers: S Gabriel, J James, J Russ

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Soca Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Charles

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, M Joseph

All-rounders: S Narine, C Vincent, V Mohan

Bowlers: C Raymond, U Muhammad, J James, J Russ

