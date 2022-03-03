BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Blue Devils will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the 14th Match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Friday, 4th March 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The Blue Devils are having a decent run as they stand in third spot with two wins and a loss. In their previous game, they defeated the Cocrico Cavaliers by 75 runs.

Meanwhile, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are placed in fifth spot in the points table with three losses and just one win. After losing three consecutive games, they defeated the Steelpan Strikers by 43 runs in their previous fixture.

BLD vs SLS Probable Playing 11 Today

Blue Devils

Rayad Emrit(c), Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Crystian Thurton, Jyd Goolie, Steven Katwaroo(wk), Navin Stewart, Shaaron Lewis, Khary Pierre, Ansil Bhagan, Kerwyn Sirju

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Tion Webster(c), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kieshawn Dillon, Ewart Nicholson, Daniel Williams(wk), Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Marlon Richards, Eric Garcia, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills

Match Details

Match: Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Match 14

Date and Time: Friday, 4th March 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a sporting one. Batting has been easier in the initial stages of the match whereas, the bowlers have proved to be effective as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first and set up a big total.

Today’s BLD vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Katwaroo: Steven is an explosive opening wicketkeeper-batter. He hasn’t scored big yet but has played some crucial cameos at the top.

Batter

Tion Webster: Webster is currently the second-highest run-getter this season. He has scored 200 runs in four games at an average of 66.67 and a strike rate of over 200.

Jyd Goolie: Jyd stands third on the run-scoring charts this season. He has 156 runs to his name in three games at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 236.36.

Teshawn Castro: Teshawn had a great showing in the previous game. He scored 77 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 248.39.

All-rounders

Rayad Emrit: Emrit has led his side from the front with his all-round exploits. He has picked up two wickets and has scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 300.

Bowlers

Ansil Bhagan: Ansil is leading the wicket-taking charts for the Devils. He has four wickets under his belt in three games at an economy of 8.33.

Rishad Harris: Rishad is coming into this match on the back of a decent performance. In the previous game, he managed to take two wickets at an economy of eight.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: 362 points

Jyd Goolie: 238 points

Ansil Bhagan: 158 points

Teshawn Castro: 155 points

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 150 points

Important stats for BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: Four matches, 200 runs

Jyd Goolie: Three matches, 156 runs

Ansil Bhagan: Three matches, four wickets

Teshawn Castro: Three matches, 98 runs

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: Three matches, 86 runs

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Ansil Bhagan, Rishad Harris, Kieshawn Dillon, Ewart Nicholson, Navin Stewart, Eric Garcia

Captain: Tion Webster Vice-Captain: Ansil Bhagan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Ansil Bhagan, Rishad Harris, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Khary Pierre, Shiva Sankar, Jabari Mills

Captain: Jyd Goolie Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

