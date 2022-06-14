BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 14

The Blue Devils (BLD) will face the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the 14th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, June 15.

The Blue Devils are having a poor campaign, having lost both of their games so far. Rayad Emrit and Christopher Vincent will have to step up, and they are yet to click as a unit.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have started their Trinidad T10 Blast campaign with a bang. They defeated the Leatherback Giants and Cocrico Cavaliers by 13 runs and seven wickets, respectively, thanks to Tion Webster and Kieshawn Dillon's all-round performances.

BLD vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Christopher Vincent, Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan

SLS

Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase (wk), Mikhil Govia.

Today's BLD vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Randy Mahase: He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper's position. However, in his previous outing against the Leatherback Giants, Mahase failed miserably, scoring only two runs. He'll be eager to perform in this game.

Batters

Tion Webster: He has been a consistent performer for his team, having scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 126.67 against the Soca Kings in his previous outing, including two sixes. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dexter Sween: Sween has impressed so far this season with both his scoring and bowling abilities. He has taken two wickets at an average of 13.75 while scoring 51 runs in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Kieshawn Dillon: Dillon has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking three wickets at an average of 17.28, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Shannon Gabriel (BLD): 43 points

Kamil Pooran (SLS): 46 points

Navin Bidaisee (BLD): 39 points

Key stats for BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Rayad Emrit – 34 runs in two games.

Hakeem Mitchell - 48 runs in three games; batting average: 48.00

Mikhil Govia – Two wickets in three games; bowling average: 18.50

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

BLS vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, Mikhil Govia, Rayad Emrit, Christopher Vincent, Hakeem Mitchell, Dexter Sween, Shannon Gabriel, Kieshawn Dillon, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Dexter Sween | Vice-captain: Tion Webster

BLS vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Rayad Emrit, Vishan Jagessar, Hakeem Mitchell, Dexter Sween, Shannon Gabriel, Kieshawn Dillon, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Dexter Sween | Vice-captain: Kieshawn Dillon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far