BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 16

The Blue Devils (BLD) will face the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the 16th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 16.

The Blue Devils have had a forgettable season thus far, losing three games in a row. The likes of Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, and Vishan Jagessar have not performed to expectations and have failed as a batting unit in each game.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, have had a fantastic season so far and are coming off a 21-run win over the sides on Wednesday. They lead the points table with four victories in five games, with one game ending in a tie.

With the Blue Devils in poor form, the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be the favourites to win here once again.

BLD vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

BLD

Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Christopher Vincent, Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan

SLS

Tion Webster (c), Anthony Alexander, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Mikhil Govia, Randy Mahase (wk), Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo, Khary Pierre.

Match Details

BLD vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Both sides would prefer to chase here. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's BLD vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Randy Mahase: Mahase seemed to be regaining form, scoring some fiery innings. He scored 20 runs with a strike rate of 166.67 in his previous outing against the Blue Devils. He'll look to convert his solid start into a big innings in the upcoming games.

Batters

Tion Webster: He has consistently performed runs for SLS at the top of the order. He is currently in form, coming off a quick 56-run innings against the Blue Devils in his previous outing at a strike rate of 224, including four sixes and fours, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dexter Sween: Sween is an excellent all-rounder who shines with both the ball and the bat. He has taken two wickets and scored 51 runs at an impressive average of 25.50 in four matches. Given his potential and ability, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kieshawn Dillon: Dillon has looked brilliant so far, making good use of his pace and variations, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up three wickets in four games.

Top 3 best players to pick in BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Vishan Jagessar (BLD): 50 points

Kamil Pooran (SLS): 80 points

Vikash Mohan (BLD): 51 points

Key stats for BLD vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Shannon Gabriel – One wicket in three games.

Ansil Bhagan - Two wickets in three games.

Keishawn Dillon– Three wicket in four games.

Hakeem Mitchell - 48 runs in four games.

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

BLD vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, N Sookdeosingh, Rayad Emrit, Christopher Vincent, Hakeem Mitchell, Dexter Sween, Kharry Pierrre, Kieshawn Dillon, Ansil Bhagan.

Captain: Tion Webster | Vice-captain: Dexter Sween

BLD vs SLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Randy Mahase, Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, N Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Hakeem Mitchell, Dexter Sween, Shannon Gabriel, Kieshawn Dillon, Anderson Mahase.

Captain: Dexter Sween | Vice-captain: Christopher Vincent

