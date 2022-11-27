BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 14

The 14th game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Rungetters Blue Devils (BLD) squaring off against Scarlet Lbis Scorchers (SLS) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday (November 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Scorchers have won boyh their games, while the Blue Devils won their last match against the Leatherback Giants by 18 runs. The Blue Devils will look to continue their winning ways, but the Scorchers have a better team and should prevail.

BLD vs SLS Match Details

The 14th game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 28 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLD vs SLS, Match 14

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 12:30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants saw 178 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

BLD vs SLS Form Guide

BLD - W

SLS - W W

BLD vs SLS Probable Playing XIs

BLD

No injury update

Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Aamir Ali-I, Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Vikash Mohan (C), Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad, Joshua James

SLS

No injury update

Khary Pierre (C), Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Derone Davis, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase (wk), Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchand, Kieshawn Dillon

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Mahase

Mahas is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpinga. K Ramdoo is another good pick.

Batters

T Webster

T Webster and K Roopchand are the two best batter picks. H Mitchell has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

C Vincent

V Mohan and C Vincent are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. D Cruickshank is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Pierre

The top bowler picks are J James and K Pierre. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Charles is another good pick.

BLD vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Davis

Davis is expected to bowl at the death overs and bat in the middle order, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has scored 15 runs and taken four wickets in two games.

C Vincent

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make C Vincent the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 12 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for BLD vs SLS, Match 14

D Davis

C Vincent

K Pierre

D Cruickshank

T Webster

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Scarlet Lbis Scorchers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Scarlet Lbis Scorchers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Mahase

Batters: K Roopchand, H Mitchell, T Webster, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: C Vincent, D Cruickshank, V Mohan

Bowlers: J James, K Pierre, B Charles

Rungetters Blue Devils vs Scarlet Lbis Scorchers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Ramdoo

Batters: K Pooran, M Joseph, T Webster

All-rounders: C Vincent, D Cruickshank, V Mohan, A Ali

Bowlers: K Pierre, K Dillon, D Davis

