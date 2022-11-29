BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 21

Rungetters Blue Devils will be up against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (BLD vs SLS) in the 21st match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Rungetters Blue Devils have won one out of two matches and are fourth in the points table.
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, are second in the points table as they've won two out of four matches.
BLD vs SLS Match Details
The 21st match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on Nov 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section
BLD vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 21
Date and Time: 29 November, 2022, 9:30 pm IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.
Pitch Report
The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs.
Last 2 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 1
Average first innings score: 90
Average second innings score: 100
BLD vs SLS Form Guide (Last match)
Rungetters Blue Devils: NA
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: NA
BLD vs SLS probable playing 11s for today’s match
BLD Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
BLD Probable Playing 11
Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Aamir Ali-I, Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Vikash Mohan (C), Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad, Joshua James.
SLS Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
SLS Probable Playing 11
Khary Pierre (C), Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Derone Davis, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase (wk), Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchand, Kieshawn Dillon.
BLD vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Kyle Ramdoo (3 matches, 0 runs, Strike Rate: 0)
So far, Kyle hasn't performed up to par, nonetheless, he is a dependable batter, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.
Top Batter pick
Tion Webster (3 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 246.67)
Tion has so far pleased everyone with his batting performance, scoring 37 runs at an excellent strike rate of 246.67. He is expected to deliver another big inning in this game.
Top All-rounder pick
Vikash Mohan (3 matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 195.00)
Vikash is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 39 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 195.00.
Top Bowler pick
Dexter Sween (6 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.24)
Dexter is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. Having played three matches, he has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.24.
BLD vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices
Tion Webster
Tion could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. In the three matches, he has scored 37 runs at an excellent strike rate of 246.67.
Vikash Mohan
Vikash is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 39 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 195.00.
5 Must-picks with players stats for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Christopher Vincent - 12 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches
Daron Cruickshank - 50 runs in 6 matches
Khary Pierre - 9 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches
Dexter Sween - 3 wickets in 6 matches
Kamil Pooran - 29 runs in 6 matches
Match expert tips
Christopher Vincent could prove to be a wise choice as he has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball.
BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head-to-Head League
Rungetters Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kyle Ramdoo
Batters: Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Mbeki Joseph, Nicholas Sookdeosingh
All-rounders: Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan
Bowlers: Joshua James, Khary Pierre, Dexter Sween
BLD vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League
Rungetters Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kyle Ramdoo
Batters: Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Sookdeosingh
All-rounders: Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan
Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Joshua James, Derone Davis, Bryan Charles.