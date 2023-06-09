BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast match – June 9, 2023

The inaugural match of the 2023 Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 9 as the Blue Devils square off against Steelpan Players at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. Both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

The two teams have seen a fair bit of each other in earlier editions of the Trinidad T10 Blast. In their most recent encounter in 2022, the Blue Devils cruised to a win against the Steelpan Players by a margin of 33 runs. It will be interesting to see how Steelpan Players respond on Saturday.

As we gear up for this captivating fixture, here are the top three players you should consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Jyd Goolie (SP) - 7.5 credits

Jyd Goolie has a phenomenal track record in T10 cricket. He has amassed 332 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 41.5 and a whopping strike rate of over 200.

Goolie's aggressive strokeplay makes him a very dangerous batsman and hence, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Teshawn Castro (BLD) - 8 credits

Teshawn Castro is an exciting all-rounder and one to watch out for in the future. With the bat, the 22-year-old averages 20.22 and has an impressive strike rate of 182. He has smashed 15 fours and 13 sixes in his nascent T10 career, with a career-best score of 77.

Although Castro hasn’t had many chances with the ball in T10 cricket, he averages 11. The youngster ticks all the boxes and is an excellent choice as captain or vice-captain in your BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Denesh Ramdin (SP) - 9 credits

Denesh Ramdin is a highly experienced campaigner who has represented West Indies across all three formats. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is still active in the shorter formats of the game. He has nearly 3,000 T20 runs, with 12 half-century scores to his name, including a career-best of 84.

Ramdin has an impressive strike rate of over 150 in T10 cricket. Besides, his impressive glovework behind the stumps makes him our top pick as captain or vice-captain for your BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction team.

