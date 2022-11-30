BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 Match 25

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the Steelpan Players (SP) in match number 25 of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BLD vs SP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Blue Devils have had two completed matches so far and have won both. They’ve beaten the Leatherback Giants and the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. On the other hand, the Steelpan Players have played three games that have been completed. They’ve won two and lost one so far.

BLD vs SP, Match Details

The 25th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between the Blue Devils and the Steelpan Players will be played on December 1, 2022, at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BLD vs SP

Date & Time: December 1, 2022, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been a very good one to bat on. Teams have got big runs consistently and another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards. The last three games have produced scores of 105, 137 and 150 by teams batting first.

BLD vs SP Probable Playing 11 today

Blue Devils Team News

No major injury concerns.

Blue Devils Probable Playing XI: Kyle Ramdoo (wk), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Hakeem Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Navin Bidaisee, Vikash Mohan, Christopher Vincent, Aamir Ali-l, Joshua James, Uthman Muhammad, and Vishan Jagessar.

Steelpan Players Team News

No major injury concerns.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing XI: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Justin Manick, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Kashtri Singh, and Ricky Jaipaul.

Today’s BLD vs SP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Denesh Ramdin (1 inning, 27 runs)

Denesh Ramdin has batted just once in this competition and has looked in solid touch. He scored 27 off 11 balls in a knock where he hit two fours and as many sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (2 innings, 59 runs)

Nicholas Sookdeosingh batted really well in the last game against SLS. He racked up 59 off 25 balls, which included five sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Vikash Mohan (2 innings, 70 runs)

Vikash Mohan hasn't made a big contribution with the ball but he seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 70 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 179.49.

Top Bowler Pick

Imran Khan (3 innings, 35 runs, 3 wickets)

Imran Khan has been expensive with the ball but he has been amongst the wickets. He has three scalps in 4.4 overs across three games. He can chip in nicely with the bat as well.

BLD vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

Teshawn Castro (4 innings, 169 runs, 3 wickets)

Teshawn Castro has had a huge all-round impact in this tournament. He has amassed 169 runs in four innings while striking at 231.51 (16 fours and 13 sixes). With the ball, he has taken three scalps.

Jyd Goolie (4 innings, 149 runs, 1 wicket)

Jyd Goolie is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 149 runs in four outings and has remained unbeaten thrice. He is striking at 244.26 and has smashed 14 sixes. His off-spin has yielded one wicket at an economy of 8.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BLD vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Teshawn Castro 169 runs & 3 wickets in 4 innings Jyd Goolie 149 runs & 1 wicket in 4 innings Denesh Ramdin 27 runs in 1 inning Vikash Mohan 70 runs in 2 innings Uthman Muhammad 3 wickets in 2 innings

BLD vs SP match expert tips

This is a very high-scoring venue and has been a high-scoring tournament as well. Thus, the top-order batters and big hitters will be key picks. The likes of Denesh Ramdin, Teshawn Castro, Jyd Goolie, Vikash Mohan, and Nicholas Sookdeosingh will be the ones to watch out for.

BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred

Batters: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Teshawn Castro, Navin Bidaisee

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Christopher Vincent, Vikash Mohan

Bowlers: Joshua James, Imran Khan, Uthman Muhammad

BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Blue Devils vs Steelpan Players - Trinidad T10 Blast 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Hakeem Mitchell, Teshawn Castro

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Christopher Vincent, Jahron Alfred, Vikash Mohan

Bowlers: Joshua James, Vishan Jagessar, Uthman Muhammad

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes