BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 37

Blue Devils (BLD) will be up against Steelpan Players (SP) in the 37th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BLD vs SP Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Blue Devils have won two of their last five matches and are currently on a two-game losing streak. They lost their most recent encounter against Soca Kings by 45 runs. Steelpan Players, meanwhile, have been in great form. They have lost only once in their last five games and are heading into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket triumph over the Cocrico Cavaliers.

BLD vs SP Match Details, Trinidad T10 Blast

The 37th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on December 4 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST and the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BLD vs SP, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 37

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BLD vs SP Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has favored the batters in this format. The bowlers have to be wary of the shorter boundaries.

Last 5 matches (Trinidad T10 Blast)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 93

Average second-innings score: 76.5

BLD vs SP Form Guide (Trinidad T10 Blast)

Blue Devils: L-L-W-L-W

Steelpan Players: W-W-W-L-W

BLD vs SP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Blue Devils injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Blue Devils Probable Playing 11

N Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Hakeem Mitchell, Christopher Vincent, Vishan Jagessar, Joshua James, Nick Ramlal, Kyle Ramdoo, Vikash Mohan(C), Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad.

Steelpan Players injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing 11

Isaiah Rajah, JU Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Jahron Alfred, I Khan(C), Liam Vinode Mamchan, Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Kashtri Singh, R Jaipaul.

BLD vs SP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Ramdin (6 matches, 186 runs, Strike Rate: 213.79)

D Ramdin will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BLD vs SP Dream11 fantasy team. He has slammed 186 runs in six games at a fantastic average of 62 and a strike rate of over 213.

Top Batter pick

N Sookdeosingh (9 matches, 204 runs, Strike Rate: 198.06)

N Sookdeosingh has led the way with the bat for the Blue Devils. He is their highest scorer in the Trinidad T10 Blast with 204 runs at a strike rate of over 198 and an average of 68.

Top All-rounder pick

V Mohan (9 matches, 137 runs and 1 wicket)

V Mohan could prove to be a strong addition to his side. He has already notched up 137 runs in addition to taking a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

J James (9 matches, 132 runs and 3 wickets)

J James has done quite well with both the bat and ball in the Trinidad T10 Blast. He has smacked 132 runs at a strike rate of 220 while also picking up three wickets.

BLD vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

T Castro

T Castro has been in wonderful form with the bat in the Trinidad T10 Blast and is his side's leading run-scorer with 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of over 240. Castro has also scalped five wickets so far. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your BLD vs SP Dream11 fantasy team.

J Goolie

J Goolie is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 223 runs at an average of over 74 and a strike rate of over 202. He has also taken two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BLD vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Castro 306 runs and 5 wickets 680 points J Goolie 223 runs and 2 wickets 448 points N Sookdeosingh 204 runs 334 points J James 132 runs and 3 wickets 311 points D Ramdin 186 runs 303 points

BLD vs SP match expert tips

T Castro is an experienced campaigner and could be an important pick for your BLD vs SP Dream11 fantasy team.

BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: D Ramdin, A Alfred

Batters: T Castro (c), N Sookdeosingh, I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie (vc), V Mohan

Bowlers: J James, U Muhammad, I Khan, K Singh

BLD vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Ramdin, A Alfred

Batters: T Castro, N Sookdeosingh (c), I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie, V Mohan, A Ali

Bowlers: J James (vc), U Muhammad, I Khan

